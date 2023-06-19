Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Video

Video: Red Bull’s milestone win at the F1 Canadian GP

Red Bull has joined the exclusive 100 Formula 1 wins club, thanks to Max Verstappen's strong performance at the Canadian Grand Prix.

But as the first third of the season is now over, we're starting to see the grid fall into place in some ways and develop in others.

From Alex Albon's brilliant seventh-place finish and the fight for second between Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez (and maybe even Lewis Hamilton), to a confusing penalty for Lando Norris and Ferrari's surprise strong strategy, Martyn Lee chats to Jon Noble and Alex Kalinauckas to review the F1 2023 Canadian GP.

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order
Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Verstappen: "Incredible" to match Senna's tally of 41 F1 victories

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Perez admits he “didn’t have the pace” in F1 Canadian GP

Newey: "Countdown" to F1 retirement has "realistically" started

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Perez admits he “didn’t have the pace” in F1 Canadian GP

Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round

Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

