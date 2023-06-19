Video: Red Bull’s milestone win at the F1 Canadian GP
Red Bull has joined the exclusive 100 Formula 1 wins club, thanks to Max Verstappen's strong performance at the Canadian Grand Prix.
But as the first third of the season is now over, we're starting to see the grid fall into place in some ways and develop in others.
From Alex Albon's brilliant seventh-place finish and the fight for second between Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez (and maybe even Lewis Hamilton), to a confusing penalty for Lando Norris and Ferrari's surprise strong strategy, Martyn Lee chats to Jon Noble and Alex Kalinauckas to review the F1 2023 Canadian GP.
How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada
Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order
Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP
Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP
Verstappen: "Incredible" to match Senna's tally of 41 F1 victories
Verstappen: "Incredible" to match Senna's tally of 41 F1 victories Verstappen: "Incredible" to match Senna's tally of 41 F1 victories
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Perez admits he “didn’t have the pace” in F1 Canadian GP
Perez admits he “didn’t have the pace” in F1 Canadian GP Perez admits he “didn’t have the pace” in F1 Canadian GP
Newey: "Countdown" to F1 retirement has "realistically" started
Newey: "Countdown" to F1 retirement has "realistically" started Newey: "Countdown" to F1 retirement has "realistically" started
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Latest news
Perez admits he “didn’t have the pace” in F1 Canadian GP
Perez admits he “didn’t have the pace” in F1 Canadian GP Perez admits he “didn’t have the pace” in F1 Canadian GP
Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round
Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round
Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"
Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck" Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"
The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada
How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada
The science behind battery development and use in F1
The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.