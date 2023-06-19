Video: Red Bull’s milestone win at the F1 Canadian GP

But as the first third of the season is now over, we're starting to see the grid fall into place in some ways and develop in others.

From Alex Albon's brilliant seventh-place finish and the fight for second between Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez (and maybe even Lewis Hamilton), to a confusing penalty for Lando Norris and Ferrari's surprise strong strategy, Martyn Lee chats to Jon Noble and Alex Kalinauckas to review the F1 2023 Canadian GP.