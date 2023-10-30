Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
Video: Perez’s heartbreak at the F1 Mexico GP

Max Verstappen continues to rewrite the record books by taking his 16th F1 grand prix victory of the season.

Published

However, it was contrasting fortunes and heartbreak for his team-mate Sergio Perez, who was caught up in a Turn 1 crash that saw him retire from his home race.

Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas and Sam Hall to break down the Mexico GP: how Perez's race ended, what could of been for Lando Norris and is the old Daniel Ricciardo back?

