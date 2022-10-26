Video: O'Sullivan completes AMABA F1 prize test with Aston Martin

The FIA Formula 3 racer logged laps in a 2021 Aston Martin’s AMR21, managing four sets of runs on slick tyres following some familiarisation running using wet rubber.

The 17-year-old, who impressed judges with his performances in MSV Formula 2, BBM Ginetta LMP3 and Garage 59 Aston Martin GT3 machinery last year, described his first laps in an F1 car as a “crazy experience”.

“Easily the fastest car I’ve driven and really enjoyed it,” said O’Sullivan, who is believed to be returning to F3 for 2023.