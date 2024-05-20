Video: Norris just misses out on catching Verstappen at the F1 Imola GP
F1 returned to Imola last weekend, a race which some considered exciting, and some... not so much.
But could Lando Norris have overtaken Max Verstappen had he had another few laps? Did any of the team's big Imola upgrade packages really make a difference? And what happened to Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon to give them such disastrous weekends?
Bryn Lucas chats with Jake Boxall-Legge and Alex Kalinauckas to understand all these questions and more.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury
Aston Martin F1 upgrades may have made car "difficult to drive"
McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole
Autosport Plus
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris battle with Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments