All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP
Video

Video: Norris just misses out on catching Verstappen at the F1 Imola GP

F1 returned to Imola last weekend, a race which some considered exciting, and some... not so much.

But could Lando Norris have overtaken Max Verstappen had he had another few laps? Did any of the team's big Imola upgrade packages really make a difference? And what happened to Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon to give them such disastrous weekends?

Bryn Lucas chats with Jake Boxall-Legge and Alex Kalinauckas to understand all these questions and more.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola GP review

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury

McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury

FE Formula E
Shanghai E-Prix
McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury
Aston Martin F1 upgrades may have made car "difficult to drive"

Aston Martin F1 upgrades may have made car "difficult to drive"

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Aston Martin F1 upgrades may have made car "difficult to drive"
McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole

McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris battle with Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris battle with Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris battle with Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory

How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe