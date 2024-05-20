All Series
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola GP review

The Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix peaked with a dramatic finish as Max Verstappen just about held on to win ahead of Lando Norris, who closed down a six-and-a-half second deficit in the final third of the race that led to Verstappen saying: "I had to work for it!"

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, stand on the podium for the Podium ceremony

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Is it a sign that McLaren's upgrades have made it a legitimate contender for the world championship, or another blip from Red Bull that opened the door?

Joining Bryn Lucas on the Autosport podcast is Alex Kalinauckas and Filip Cleeren as they debate the quality of the race itself and the frustration over the lack of early action, not helped by a shorter DRS zone compared to two years ago, and the lack of other overtaking opportunities.

There's also a deep dive into Sergio Perez's horrible weekend as a Q2 exit in qualifying was combined with going off-road early on and a shocking lack of pace across the race. Also, should Ferrari be disappointed on home soil for finishing third with Charles Leclerc?

There's also an update to the silly season, as the trio discuss the latest on Perez's seat, as well as Valtteri Bottas' trip to Williams for "coffee", and whether Kevin Magnussen's seat is secure at Haas.

Be sure to listen all the way to the end as well for a sneak preview of Episode 2 of the James Allen on F1 Podcast, as the man himself sits down with the most powerful woman in F1, Liberty Media and Las Vegas CEO, Renee Wilm.

 

