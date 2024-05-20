Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola GP review
The Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix peaked with a dramatic finish as Max Verstappen just about held on to win ahead of Lando Norris, who closed down a six-and-a-half second deficit in the final third of the race that led to Verstappen saying: "I had to work for it!"
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Is it a sign that McLaren's upgrades have made it a legitimate contender for the world championship, or another blip from Red Bull that opened the door?
Joining Bryn Lucas on the Autosport podcast is Alex Kalinauckas and Filip Cleeren as they debate the quality of the race itself and the frustration over the lack of early action, not helped by a shorter DRS zone compared to two years ago, and the lack of other overtaking opportunities.
There's also a deep dive into Sergio Perez's horrible weekend as a Q2 exit in qualifying was combined with going off-road early on and a shocking lack of pace across the race. Also, should Ferrari be disappointed on home soil for finishing third with Charles Leclerc?
There's also an update to the silly season, as the trio discuss the latest on Perez's seat, as well as Valtteri Bottas' trip to Williams for "coffee", and whether Kevin Magnussen's seat is secure at Haas.
Be sure to listen all the way to the end as well for a sneak preview of Episode 2 of the James Allen on F1 Podcast, as the man himself sits down with the most powerful woman in F1, Liberty Media and Las Vegas CEO, Renee Wilm.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury
Aston Martin F1 upgrades may have made car "difficult to drive"
McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole
Autosport Plus
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris battle with Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments