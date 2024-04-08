Video: Normal service resumed at the F1 Japanese GP
Following a setback in Australia, Max Verstappen and Red Bull reasserted their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix with a commanding performance, securing a 1-2 finish ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.
Despite Red Bull's stronghold, tyre degradation and strategy emerged as the focus points of the race, alongside Yuki Tsunoda's triumphant homecoming, clinching his first Formula 1 points in Japan.
Joining Bryn Lucas is Alex Kalinauckas and Filip Cleeren to dissect the race and its implications.
