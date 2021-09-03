Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat Next / F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 as Hamilton suffers mechanical issue
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure

By:

Aston Martin is hopeful that Sebastian Vettel will make it back out for second practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, despite his morning engine dramas.

Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure

Vettel triggered a lengthy stoppage to first practice at Zandvoort on Friday when his car came to a halt near the pitlane exit.

The German feared that the issue could trigger a car fire, so rushed to a nearby marshal’s post to grab an extinguisher.

But despite his car appearing to be okay, concerns that it had gone in to a ‘live’ state due to a problem with its energy recovery systems prompted a careful intervention so it could be recovered.

With team personnel being aided by specially protected track officials, it took 37 minutes for the Aston Martin to be returned back to the pits and the session restarted.

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer suggested that the cause of the problem was a simple engine failure, and said the outfit was swapping out his practice unit so Vettel could run again in afternoon practice.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We don't have the root cause yet but he reported an engine failure,” said Szafnauer. “We asked him to pull over near a marshal stand, just in case there was a fire. It's routine for us to do so when we have an engine failure.

“That's exactly what he did, but he then also anticipated himself that there may be a potential for a fire, which is why he got the fire extinguisher from the marshals.

“We don't know the root cause yet, like I said. I think the first order of importance is to change the engine so we can get running in free practice two.”

Drivers normally run older engines in Friday practice, so they can keep their fresher units for when the power demands increase on Saturday and Sunday.

Aston Martin will be moving Vettel on to one of the two other powerunits in his pool.

Vettel has already introduced his third and final powerunit of the season, so any extra engine required before the end of the campaign would trigger a grid penalty. 

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Previous article

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Next article

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 as Hamilton suffers mechanical issue

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 as Hamilton suffers mechanical issue
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

2 h
2
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

3 h
4
Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

2 d
5
Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

5 h
Latest news
F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 as Hamilton suffers mechanical issue
F1

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 as Hamilton suffers mechanical issue

2m
Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure
F1

Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure

1 h
Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
F1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

1 h
Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
F1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

2 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus
F1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash Dutch GP
Formula 1

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag Belgian GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Formula 1

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds
Formula 1

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment
Formula 1

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Trending Today

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues

Formula 1
2 h
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021

Latest news

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 as Hamilton suffers mechanical issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 as Hamilton suffers mechanical issue

Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.