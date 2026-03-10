Verstappen still striving for glory despite F1 2026 criticism - Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies insists Max Verstappen is pushing the squad for improvements in every area as usual, despite his dislike for the 2026 Formula 1 regulations.

Verstappen has been the most vocal critic of the new breed of F1 cars, which relies heavily on electric power and feature active aerodynamic components at both the front and the rear.

The Dutchman famously described 2026 F1 cars as “Formula E on steroids” during pre-season testing and doubled down on his comments during last weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Having felt “completely empty” about how the cars behaved when pushed to the limit in qualifying, Verstappen also called for the FIA to take action, citing wider concerns about the regulations among drivers and fans.

These comments have further fuelled speculation that he could walk away from F1 when his contract with Red Bull expires at the end of the 2028 season. However, Mekies feels Verstappen’s motivation at Red Bull remains unchanged, pointing to the way he continues to work behind the scenes as evidence of his commitment.

Asked if he has any concerns about the four-time world champion's motivation to continue driving the current-generation F1 cars, Mekies said: “No, no. When he's with us, as far as the relationship with the team is concerned, there is absolutely no difference compared to last year in terms of how hard he's pushing on every single detail and how precise he is in his feedback on every single thing.

“So, he's able to put his personal preferences on the side when he debriefs with us and when we are chasing the performance together.”

F1’s new hybrid power units feature a new equal split in power generation between the internal combustion engine and the electrical components, changing the way drivers race against each other and manage energy over a lap.

With the Albert Park Circuit featuring long sections without heavy braking zones, cars were often seen losing speed despite drivers keeping their foot on the throttle.

Asked if Verstappen might eventually change his mind about F1’s new-generation cars, Mekies said it is important to first see how they perform across a wider variety of tracks. However, he did not rule out the prospect of the teams, F1 and the FIA coming together to make changes if they feel improvements are needed.

“I think Max cares about the sport and he's giving us a lot of input on what he thinks could be improvements,” said the Frenchman.

“We are listening. As a sport, we are talking between the teams and between the FIA and F1 to see what the way forward is.

“Obviously, here [Albert Park] is one of the most difficult tracks. It will be interesting to see after China how much of a difference it makes to go on a track that is a bit less energy hungry. And then, if there are improvements to make, I'm sure as a sport we will find a way to make them.”