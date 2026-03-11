Exclusive: Engineers already love "impressive" Lindblad, says Racing Bulls chief

As Formula 1 2026's only rookie, the Australian Grand Prix weekend presented Arvid Lindblad with plenty of potential pitfalls to navigate as he made his debut in the new season's complex machinery.

But if the 18-year-old was fazed by anything, he did well to hide it from view. Lindblad strung together a faultless weekend, and after qualifying in the top 10 he rewarded himself and Racing Bulls with four points in eighth place.

The Briton of Swedish and Indian descent did so with style, too, briefly moving up to third at the start after battling the likes of childhood hero Lewis Hamilton and reigning world champion Lando Norris, and also getting his elbows out against another world champion in Max Verstappen later on.

Speaking exclusively to Autosport after the race, Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer said he was "very impressed" with Lindblad's calm maturity, and said his latest rookie delivered on the promise spotted by former driver advisor Helmut Marko.

"Honestly, I'm so happy for Arvid," Bayer said. "He came with a lot of praise from Helmut. And Helmut kept saying, this kid is on the level of Isack [Hadjar]. And he absolutely delivered.

"The engineers love him. He's very focused. He's a hard worker. He's sitting down learning the whole engine stuff, the switches, the modes. Very, very impressive. I can't remember anymore what it was like when I was 18."

Read Also: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Lindblad and Racing Bulls battled Haas' Oliver Bearman, who claimed an impressive seventh place, with Audi and Alpine also on the board from round one. The midfield battle is expected to fluctuate like never before given the huge learning curve teams face with these cars paired with an intense development race.

But one pillar Racing Bulls can already build on is the surprisingly strong day one performance of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains engines. And while there are still some reliability issues to sort out, as evidenced by Hadjar's fiery retirement in the Red Bull, the ambitious Milton Keynes project has surprised friend and foe already.

"I was still at the FIA when Red Bull informed us that they were going to build their own power unit," Bayer said. "It was unbelievable news for a soft drinks company to take on car manufacturers like Mercedes, Ferrari and all the other guys who are on the grid now. It's massive.

"Together [with Red Bull] we managed to get at least three cars to the finish. And it's complex. Honestly, when you're listening to the conversations between race engineering, PU, management, there's so much going on.

"I don't want to go into too much detail, but during the race we just figured out that if Arvid is changing his way of using and deploying and applying the different modes, we actually can gain up to two seconds. And nobody knew about that before.

"Bill Ford was also here and he wanted to know everything that was happening. I think that's what makes it unique. It's a family company with this incredible motorsports DNA."

Bill Ford, great-grandson of Ford founder Henry Ford Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Bayer said the team was still investigating why Liam Lawson suffered a disastrously slow getaway at the start, leading to a hair-raising near-miss with a deftly swerving Franco Colapinto. Lawson eventually finished a distant 13th.

"It's a shame for Liam. We don't know what exactly the issue was, just no power," he explained. "I'm glad nothing happened there, to be honest, because [start incidents] are probably the ones we're the most afraid of. So, we have to look into that, but overall it was a very positive weekend, I have to say."

"After two or three races, we'll all get together"

The potential for start accidents wasn't the only headache associated with the brand-new power unit regulations, with opinions deeply divided over whether Sunday's battery-dominated overtaking spectacle was good for F1 or too artificial.

Bayer expressed his confidence in F1's collective engineering prowess to come together and optimise the new regulations after a few rounds, but felt Melbourne was a good start.

"It's early days, but I had a couple of messages from fans and they said: 'Wow, what a spectacle.' Especially some of the opening laps and halfway through; the fighting, the overtaking. I had a few moments where I was like: 'Oh my God, he's slowing down.' But actually, he wasn't, so I think we have to get used to that.

"But it was a great show. I think after two or three races, we'll all get together. But I'm convinced that the concept is a vision for the sport. Now it's back to an engineering challenge. And I'm sure we'll master that."