Previous / The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future Next / The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Verstappen: New F1 cars no longer have "uncontrollable" moments following

Max Verstappen says Formula 1’s new generation of cars in 2022 no longer have “uncontrollable” moments of understeer or oversteer when following another car.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Verstappen: New F1 cars no longer have "uncontrollable" moments following

F1 overhauled its technical regulations for the 2022 season, focusing on the reduction in dirty air coming off cars to allow for closer wheel-to-wheel racing and more on-track action.

The initial feedback from drivers about the changes was positive after the opening pre-season test in Barcelona last month, although many did not take time to properly follow other cars.

But the Bahrain test saw a number of moments where drivers ran together, giving them a chance to get a better read of how much following had improved.

F1 world champion Verstappen felt there had been a decent step forward, noticing the car no longer suddenly became unbalanced when in the wake of another car.

"I do think it is better,” Verstappen said on Saturday in Bahrain.

“It’s at least better than last year, when if you got behind someone, you suddenly got understeer or a lot of oversteer. It was uncontrollable.

“When I'm behind a car now, I do notice that I'm losing downforce, but that happens front and rear. So that makes it more predictable and controllable for drivers.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The change in the car philosophy resulted in a change of driving styles, largely due to the increased weight that has made the cars less agile in slow-speed corners. But Verstappen did not feel the cars were any more difficult to drive at the limit.

“It also depends on the balance of the car of course,” he said. “If you had a lot of understeer or oversteer last year, it was difficult to drive that car as well.

“Driving any car on the limit is difficult, so I think it's pretty much the same.”

Read Also:

Asked if he thought the cars would be nice to race in the coming years, Verstappen replied: “That depends a bit on the circuits we go to.

“These cars are a lot slower in the slow corners because they are a lot heavier. On a track with a lot of slow corners, it will be less fun for us to drive.

“But if we go to circuits with a lot of fast corners, it really is a fun car to drive.”

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future
The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future
The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response

The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response
Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Hamilton planning to change name to include mother's surname Larbalestier
Formula 1

Hamilton planning to change name to include mother's surname Larbalestier

Vettel explains ‘No War’ helmet design he wishes wasn’t needed Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Vettel explains 'No War' helmet design he wishes wasn't needed

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus
Formula 1

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Hamilton planning to change name to include mother's surname Larbalestier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton planning to change name to include mother's surname Larbalestier

The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response

Verstappen: New F1 cars no longer have "uncontrollable" moments following
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: New F1 cars no longer have "uncontrollable" moments following

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response

The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response

Removing Michael Masi from the race director role deals with one matter arising from last year's controversial championship finale. But has the FIA properly investigated, understood and remedied the systemic failings which led to it? STUART CODLING says we won't know until the governing body publishes the results of its inquiry

Formula 1
24m
The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

Sebastian Vettel's place in Formula 1 is undisputed but the four-time world champion has multiple questions of his own he'll need answers to before deciding on his future. The will to win and see Aston Martin climb the grid is obvious, but could how he considers life outside of the paddock be critical?

Formula 1
2 h
How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen's title

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen's title

When the Japanese engine manufacturer was dropped by McLaren, Red Bull took a leap of faith by switching from its tried and tested Renault customer units. The key players involved in the decision explain how their gamble brought rewards in abundance

Formula 1
20 h
Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Mercedes dumped him for George Russell, so Valtteri Bottas has reunited with old boss Fred Vasseur in a bid to bring Formula 1 glory back to Alfa Romeo. And as OLEG KARPOV finds out, Bottas has "learned a lot" from a driver who knows a thing or two about achieving success…

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2022
Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1's early 2022 'favourites'

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1's early 2022 'favourites'

The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new 'favourites' group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2022
The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022 

As a new technical era dawns in F1, an old partnership is being rekindled at Aston Martin - new team principal Mike Krack engineered Sebastian Vettel in his first F1 tests with BMW-Sauber. BEN EDWARDS looks at the opportunities that may ensue

Formula 1
Mar 12, 2022
Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at 'Team Enstone' as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
Mar 12, 2022
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
