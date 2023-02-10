Verstappen hopes Netflix understood concerns about Drive to Survive
Max Verstappen hopes the makers of the Drive to Survive understood his concerns ahead of his return to the Netflix Formula 1 show for the upcoming season.
F1 world champion Verstappen revealed towards the end of 2021 that he had refused to take part in any direct interviews for Drive to Survive’s fourth season, citing faked storylines that made it “over the top”.
While Verstappen said last March that he would not change his mind and consider returning, talks with producers ultimately paved the way for him to be interviewed for season five, due for release on 24 February.
During Red Bull’s livery launch in New York last week, Verstappen explained that he “always wanted to be part” of Drive to Survive, but that it “needs to be realistic”, prompting conversations with the team behind the show.
“That's why we had to talk about it first, and they understood my side of it,” said Verstappen.
“Of course, I understand when you create a show, there needs to be drama, it needs to be exciting. But I'm a guy who finds it also very important that you're portrayed well, and that they do not start to copy comments on the different kinds of footage while it didn't happen like that.
“I had to explain it to them that that was my view. Otherwise, I didn't want to be part of it. But yes, they understood.
“Let's see, once it comes out, what they made of it. But I'm positive of course, because I know it's also very important for Formula 1.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
In the preview clip for season five that was released by Netflix last month, Verstappen’s return was confirmed when he was shown being asked ahead of an interview: “How do you feel about being in the chair?” - to which Verstappen replied: “Alright.”
Verstappen said at the Red Bull launch he was conscious of the important role he had to play in projects such as Drive to Survive given his position as F1 world champion.
“I know that especially being a world champion, that you have to be part of something like that,” he said.
“I think I gave them like 30 minutes or one hour of an interview, and I hope of course, they're going to use it well.
“I don't know when I'm going to watch it. But yeah, I hope they're happy. And I hope of course, I can be happy after watching it.
“I know that it's important to Formula 1 as well for growing the sport in general.”
Related video
Red Bull: New Honda F1 deal was "too complicated" despite talks
New Alfa Romeo C43 takes to track with different floor
Latest news
Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in FE practice
Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in FE practice Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in FE practice
Rovanpera downplays WRC Rally Sweden victory hopes
Rovanpera downplays WRC Rally Sweden victory hopes Rovanpera downplays WRC Rally Sweden victory hopes
Breen: Leading a WRC rally a “sweet” moment after 2022 "darkness"
Breen: Leading a WRC rally a “sweet” moment after 2022 "darkness" Breen: Leading a WRC rally a “sweet” moment after 2022 "darkness"
WRC Sweden: Breen holds off Tanak charge to lead on WRC return
WRC Sweden: Breen holds off Tanak charge to lead on WRC return WRC Sweden: Breen holds off Tanak charge to lead on WRC return
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1 How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.