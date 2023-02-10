Subscribe
Verstappen hopes Netflix understood concerns about Drive to Survive

Max Verstappen hopes the makers of the Drive to Survive understood his concerns ahead of his return to the Netflix Formula 1 show for the upcoming season.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
F1 world champion Verstappen revealed towards the end of 2021 that he had refused to take part in any direct interviews for Drive to Survive’s fourth season, citing faked storylines that made it “over the top”.

While Verstappen said last March that he would not change his mind and consider returning, talks with producers ultimately paved the way for him to be interviewed for season five, due for release on 24 February.

During Red Bull’s livery launch in New York last week, Verstappen explained that he “always wanted to be part” of Drive to Survive, but that it “needs to be realistic”, prompting conversations with the team behind the show.

“That's why we had to talk about it first, and they understood my side of it,” said Verstappen.

“Of course, I understand when you create a show, there needs to be drama, it needs to be exciting. But I'm a guy who finds it also very important that you're portrayed well, and that they do not start to copy comments on the different kinds of footage while it didn't happen like that.

“I had to explain it to them that that was my view. Otherwise, I didn't want to be part of it. But yes, they understood.

“Let's see, once it comes out, what they made of it. But I'm positive of course, because I know it's also very important for Formula 1.”

In the preview clip for season five that was released by Netflix last month, Verstappen’s return was confirmed when he was shown being asked ahead of an interview: “How do you feel about being in the chair?” - to which Verstappen replied: “Alright.”

Verstappen said at the Red Bull launch he was conscious of the important role he had to play in projects such as Drive to Survive given his position as F1 world champion.

“I know that especially being a world champion, that you have to be part of something like that,” he said.

“I think I gave them like 30 minutes or one hour of an interview, and I hope of course, they're going to use it well.

“I don't know when I'm going to watch it. But yeah, I hope they're happy. And I hope of course, I can be happy after watching it.

“I know that it's important to Formula 1 as well for growing the sport in general.”

