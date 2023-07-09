Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start
Max Verstappen felt like he was "drifting" at the start of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, as the Red Bull driver lost the lead to McLaren's Lando Norris.
Verstappen was jumped off the line by Norris to the delight of the home fans in attendance at Silverstone, which also let Piastri get close to the Red Bull driver.
Norris led the first four laps of the race and managed to resist any early efforts from the Dutchman, but Verstappen managed to make his way back past on lap 5 with a move on Norris at Brooklands.
Speaking about his slow start, Verstappen explained that the wheelspin off the line created a race that was not "straightforward" and simply tried to avoid any further incidents in the opening corners.
"I had a bad start, a lot of wheelspin, so I had to work my way up again to Lando," Verstappen said. "It took a few laps, then also took a few laps to cool down the tyres again in the lead, because Lando came back at me again with DRS.
"As soon as that [wheelspin] happens, of course you lose so much drive all the way to Turn 1. When Lando was in front I just tried to stay out of trouble in Turns 3 and 4.
"Then I had a little battle with Oscar into Copse, and I had to stay on the outside. But it all worked out."
Verstappen reckoned that the lack of grip that he faced during the start was similar to drifting around the circuit as part of his pre-event marketing commitments.
He suggested that it at least made his race more exciting at the start, before he settled into his usual rhythm out in front.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
"I was doing a bit of drifting on Thursday with marketing, and it felt like I was doing that also in the start, which wasn't very good. That was just very, very bad," he explained.
"So, we'll look into that, because I think the last few starts were actually a lot better. And then today wasn't that great, but at least it made it a bit more exciting. I had to push for it."
Red Bull principal Christian Horner suggested that the second-place grid slot had historically offered more benefit around the Silverstone circuit, but that both he and his team remaining calm in the opening laps helped turn around the poor start.
"Historically here, second place has tended to get the better start. But Lando and particularly Piastri had a flier. But it was then a question of just making sure we stayed cool and then Max was able to make the pass a few laps later," Horner added.
"Max will want to understand. And then he'll want to know the facts and how we can better. My thoughts were, 'OK, that's not great'. At least he came through Copse.
"Once we came through Copse I thought, 'OK, now I'll go over to the pitwall.' And from there, it was just a matter of settling in and staying within the DRS."
Additional reporting by Matt Kew and Jonathan Noble
Piastri feared McLaren “might hit reverse” in F1 British GP
Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll in British GP
Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"
Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing" Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"
Verstappen has been nursing hand injury at F1 British GP
Verstappen has been nursing hand injury at F1 British GP Verstappen has been nursing hand injury at F1 British GP
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Perez: Long pitlane wait led to F1 British GP Q1 exit
Perez: Long pitlane wait led to F1 British GP Q1 exit Perez: Long pitlane wait led to F1 British GP Q1 exit
Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy
Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
Latest news
Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review
Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review
Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race
Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race
Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP
Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP
Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”
Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”
The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic
How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.