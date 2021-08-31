Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

By:

Max Verstappen believes Formula 1 should start races earlier to reduce the risk of rain shortening the grand prix after Sunday’s two-lap Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Verstappen was declared the winner of the race at Spa-Francorchamps following almost three hours of delays because of heavy rain, limiting the field to completing just two full laps behind the safety car that counted towards the race.

By meeting the minimum two-lap distance requirement for a grand prix, half points could be awarded, with Verstappen scoring 12.5 points for victory.

The result meant he cut Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings down to three points ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen said after the race that it was “not how you want to win” amid criticism against officials for only meeting the minimum distance for it to count as a race.

Bosses from the FIA and F1 are set to review Sunday’s events in the coming weeks, with one question being whether the race could have been started had it been brought forward from its 3pm slot at Spa.

It was something Verstappen questioned in the aftermath of his victory, pondering if an earlier start time would have given more of a window in which to get a race completed.

“When you start at 3 o’clock, and you have days like this, maybe it’s better to start a bit earlier, at 12 or 1 o’clock,” Verstappen said.

“I think that’s a better time anyway to start, for me. Now it’s just dragging on and on and the weather just gets worse and worse. It gets dark.”

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Races in mainland Europe traditionally start at 3pm local time on Sundays, having been pushed back by an hour a couple of years ago.

While any start time would still be subject to F1’s three-hour event length rule, it is possible for the stewards to freeze the clock under force majeure, as seen on Sunday when it was stopped with 60 minutes remaining.

Fans were left disappointed by the lack of a race on Sunday after braving the wet weather and cold conditions for a number of hours, with Hamilton calling for them to have their tickets refunded.

Read Also:

Verstappen was sceptical that it would have been possible to rearrange the Spa race for another time this year to give the fans a race.

“We already do too many races, so we should pick the proper tracks, of course, first of all, the good ones,” Verstappen said.

“To come back again here [this year], I don’t see that happening, especially when you already have 22 races.”

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

Previous article

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

25 min
2
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

20 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

23 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

11 min
5
MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

22 h
Latest news
Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
F1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

11m
Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
F1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

25m
Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"
F1

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"

17 h
Domenicali: F1’s radar did not provide warning about washout
F1

Domenicali: F1’s radar did not provide warning about washout

19 h
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix
F1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

20 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix Belgian GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Mercedes was a "handful" compared to rivals in wet weather at Spa Belgian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes was a "handful" compared to rivals in wet weather at Spa

Verstappen: Hamilton's title fight experience won't be critical in championship
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton's title fight experience won't be critical in championship

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes holds out hope Belgian GP set-up choice will still pay off Belgian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes holds out hope Belgian GP set-up choice will still pay off

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
22 h
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"

Domenicali: F1’s radar did not provide warning about washout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: F1’s radar did not provide warning about washout

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.