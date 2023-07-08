Subscribe
Previous / Norris: "Pretty insane" to be two-tenths off F1 British GP pole Next / Bottas disqualified from F1 British GP qualifying
Formula 1 / British GP News

Verstappen explains F1 British GP qualifying pitlane "incident"

Max Verstappen brushed off his pitlane incident in Formula 1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix, explaining that understeer caused him to knock off part of his front wing.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Dutchman, who took pole for the race having pipped home favourite Lando Norris at the post, was spotted with a damaged front wing in the pitlane during the red flag period in Q1.

It emerged that on exiting his pit garage, Verstappen had not been able to filter out into the fast lane without making contact with the opposite wall and broke off the left hand side of his front wing.

This prompted blushes as Red Bull wheeled the #1 car back towards the team's pitbox for a quick nose swap, turning around the damage to get him back out into the queue for the restart.

Recapping a frantic Q1, Verstappen explained that it was very difficult to spot the grippy sections of the circuit - and that his broken front wing occurred as he understeered out of the pit garage.

"On that final lap, um, of course I had my little 'incident' in the pits where, where I destroyed my front wing," Verstappen said, referencing a now-infamous clip of his and Charles Leclerc's reaction to a clash during their karting days.

"I had a bit of understeer out of the box, 'too much' rear grip. I had to take a new front wing, but that meant of course, that I was in the back to start that final run.

"And it was quite exciting. I think that out-lap with passing a few cars here and there to get the lap in. Luckily it was all good enough, but that shows that it can also very quickly fall the other way and you are out.

"When I arrived to Turn 15 the first time I just went straight off, I couldn't see [the wet parts]. It was very weird because Turn 15 and 16, they were a bit damp and it was very difficult to see where exactly, you could only really feel it.

"That took a bit of time to really get on top of. But in general, I was just trying to get the laps in, we knew that we had a quick car, so you don't risk it all the way to get through."

Lando Norris, McLaren, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, talk after qualifying

Lando Norris, McLaren, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, talk after qualifying

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Asked if knocking off part of his front wing had shaken his confidence, Verstappen joked that he was scared to leave his garage again before playing down the effect of any consequences.

"I think I'm scared to drive out of my box now," Verstappen grinned.

"I mean, no, it has nothing to do with confidence. My engineer asked me what happened, I said I understeered, and so yeah, it happens.

"The last time that I hit a wall properly was here a couple years ago, so these things happen. I've crashed cars before in the pitlane, but not in F1."

Read Also:

Verstappen also brushed off another moment during the final phase of Q1, where he encountered Lewis Hamilton in the queue to set their final flying laps and found it difficult to make his way past.

In front of him, Hamilton started to weave across the Wellington Straight, but Verstappen brushed it off and reckoned his own cold tyres and the Mercedes driver's tyre preparation made the situation look worse than it was in reality.

"It was just on the out-lap. I had very cold tyres because most of the people in front of me had new tyres, but I stayed on my used set.

"I just tried to get by, but of course he was trying to warm the tyres, so it took a bit of time to find a bit of space to go through."

shares
comments

Norris: "Pretty insane" to be two-tenths off F1 British GP pole

Bottas disqualified from F1 British GP qualifying
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 British GP: Leclerc tops wet final practice at Silverstone

F1 British GP: Leclerc tops wet final practice at Silverstone

Formula 1
British GP

F1 British GP: Leclerc tops wet final practice at Silverstone F1 British GP: Leclerc tops wet final practice at Silverstone

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Austrian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"

Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"

Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing" Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Tim Wright

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe