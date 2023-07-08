Subscribe
Previous / Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres Next / Live: F1 British GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Formula 1 / British GP News

Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull F1 doubts

Max Verstappen has urged Lando Norris to keep faith that McLaren can deliver him a Formula 1 race-winning car, after revealing he even considered quitting Red Bull at times.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren, congratulate each other after the Sprint shootout

The two-time world champion, who looks well on course to take his third title this season, is in the form of his career as rivals are left scratching their heads about how to beat him.

Red Bull's domination has meant that opportunities for others to win are slim, and it means that rising youngsters like Norris are having to tread water until they can get hold of more competitive machinery.

Although Norris is currently locked into a contract at McLaren until 2026, the team's lacklustre start to the campaign prompted suggestions that the Briton could be tempted to look elsewhere if things did not turn around.

But Verstappen, who is friends with Norris, thinks that the young Briton should avoid being tempted to think that things could be better elsewhere.

Instead, he cites his own experience at Red Bull, where he stuck at it – despite times he thought he would have to leave – and that commitment is now paying off.

"If Lando was in a race-winning car, he would win races. It's as simple as that," explained Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.

"Sometimes you have to stick to the process, and you believe in the process. People can say: 'Yeah, we believe in it.' But you really have to believe in it.

"You really have to know and see that you are attracting the right people to make a winning team. And you really have to get everything into place. And I did trust our process around it."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen confesses, however, that amid Red Bull's struggles to find the perfect engine partner, there were times when even he pondered if he would be better set somewhere else on the grid.

"Of course, sometimes I've been sceptical with a new engine partner, and is this going to work out? But then you can see how much they were determined to make it work.

"Sometimes I had my doubts, and I guessed, is it actually going to work? I didn't know. Of course, sometimes, I had this sort of[feeling] maybe I should leave. But at the same time in those years, I was also developing a lot as a driver.

"And you never forget who put you in F1 in the first place. You also have to be loyal to that, I find.

Read Also:

"People sometimes say the grass is greener on the other side, but most of the time it's not. And I think it's very important to remember these kinds of things in situations like that."

Speaking earlier this year, Norris said that while it was not ideal to wait so long for his maiden win, he was not desperate to move on.

"At times, it's tough because I'm a competitive guy and I want to win," he said. "Of course, at times you think what could you do in order to get into the position earlier.

"But also, I'm very comfortable with where I am right now. I have good confidence in the team... and that's the most important thing for myself, to give myself that confidence, but also for the team to have it at the same time."

shares
comments

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Live: F1 British GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

Formula 1
British GP

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan

Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan

Formula 1

Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen explains F1 British GP qualifying pitlane "incident"

Verstappen explains F1 British GP qualifying pitlane "incident"

Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen explains F1 British GP qualifying pitlane "incident" Verstappen explains F1 British GP qualifying pitlane "incident"

Russell: Verstappen’s 2024 F1 calendar "whinging" is about money

Russell: Verstappen’s 2024 F1 calendar "whinging" is about money

Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Verstappen’s 2024 F1 calendar "whinging" is about money Russell: Verstappen’s 2024 F1 calendar "whinging" is about money

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' "scaremongering"

Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' "scaremongering"

Formula 1
British GP

Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' "scaremongering" Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' "scaremongering"

What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack

What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack

Formula 1
British GP

What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Latest news

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe