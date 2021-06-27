Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development Next / Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Verstappen explains brake issue during Styrian GP victory

By:

Max Verstappen has explained the brake issue that briefly emerged during his dominant Formula 1 victory in Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen explains brake issue during Styrian GP victory

Verstappen led every lap at the Red Bull Ring to score his fourth win of the year and record back-to-back victories for the first time in his F1 career.

Verstappen crossed the line 35 seconds clear of title rival Lewis Hamilton in second place, having led by more than 17 seconds prior to Hamilton's late stop to pick up the fastest lap bonus point.

The only moments of concern in Verstappen's race came in the second stint when he was twice heard on his team radio reporting concerns about his brake pedal and messages on his dashboard about the brake-by-wire system.

Verstappen's race engineer told him it was related to running over the kerbs at Turns 9 and 10, but Verstappen said he was not taking any kerb there.

Asked about the issue after the race, Verstappen said it was something for the team to look into during its post-race analysis.

"It quickly just fell a bit to the floor between Turn 9 and Turn 10 while braking, and then it would come back after Turn 10," Verstappen said.

"So we'll look into that. But it happened two times I think."

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained that the feeling Verstappen had with the brake was due to the kerbs at the exits of the final two corners.

"I think we could see, it was what you call a bit of knock-off, where you rattle over the kerbs, the feeling the pedal goes long, and it must be a horrible feeling," Horner said.

"But I think once he stayed off the kerb, that then managed [it], the system was much happier with that.

"It wasn't too much of a drama."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen was able to run one lap longer than Hamilton in the opening stint, and appeared to manage his tyres better after switching to the hard compound, pulling further clear towards the end of the race.

Read Also:

It was a sign that Red Bull had remedied its tyre management weakness that cost it against Mercedes in Spain last month, with Verstappen saying the pace advantage allowed him to look after his tyres more.

"It's all about making sure you have the tyres to the end," Verstappen said.

"I do think in Barcelona we just didn't have, a bit like I think it was today, they couldn't keep up with me in terms of pace, and if you had that little bit extra of pace, you can manage your lap times a bit more.

"That just helps these tyres a lot to the end, because they're super sensitive in terms of sliding, locking, whatever, it overheats super quick. So it's all about management at the end."

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

Previous article

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

Next article

Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop

Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

5 m
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton

3 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen explains brake issue during Styrian GP victory

34 min
5
Formula 1

Russell rues "typical" bad luck when chasing first Williams points

3 h
Latest news
Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop
F1

Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop

3m
Verstappen explains brake issue during Styrian GP victory
F1

Verstappen explains brake issue during Styrian GP victory

34m
Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development
F1

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

1 h
Leclerc's Styrian GP charge "one of my best performances" in F1
F1

Leclerc's Styrian GP charge "one of my best performances" in F1

2 h
Hamilton: ‘Impossible’ to keep up with Verstappen in ‘lonely’ Styrian GP
F1

Hamilton: ‘Impossible’ to keep up with Verstappen in ‘lonely’ Styrian GP

2 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop Styrian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development Styrian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap Styrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains Styrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains

How F1’s street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Trending Today

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Verstappen explains brake issue during Styrian GP victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains brake issue during Styrian GP victory

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him

Russell rues "typical" bad luck when chasing first Williams points
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell rues "typical" bad luck when chasing first Williams points

Styrian GP: Verstappen dominates to beat Hamilton to victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen dominates to beat Hamilton to victory

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
8 h
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021

Latest news

Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop

Verstappen explains brake issue during Styrian GP victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains brake issue during Styrian GP victory

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

Leclerc's Styrian GP charge "one of my best performances" in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc's Styrian GP charge "one of my best performances" in F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.