Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Verstappen doubles down on criticism of F1 2026 regulations

The four-time world champion previously claimed the new F1 regulations are like "Formula E on steroids", revealing that he doesn't like driving the 2026 cars

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen has doubled down on his criticism of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations, stating the championship must “stay away” from becoming Formula E.

The four-time world champion caused a huge stir during last week’s Bahrain pre-season test, when he labelled the new F1 rule set as “anti-racing” and “Formula E on steroids”. 

This comes as the F1 power unit is now more reliant on electrical energy with a near 50-50 split against the internal combustion engine, meaning battery harvesting will play a greater role at grands prix.

It may include drivers downshifting on straights to preserve energy, and this is similar to Formula E, where racers often deliberately drop back to save battery before launching late attacks. 

Verstappen is against all of this and, when asked on Wednesday if more Formula E drivers may enter F1 because of their experience with battery management, or if the all-electric championship could even become a feeder series, the Red Bull racer said: “Well, let's hope not.

“I mean, not about the drivers, because there are a lot of good drivers that would be able to perform also really well here. But I don't want us to be close to Formula E.

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 05

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 05

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“I want us to actually stay away from that and be Formula 1. So don't increase the battery. Actually, get rid of that and focus on a nice engine and have Formula E as Formula E, because that's what they are about.

“I'm sure that with the new car [Gen4] from what I've seen and talked to some of my friends in there, that's going to be also a really cool car. But let them be Formula E and we should stay Formula 1, and let's try not to mix that.”

Verstappen’s comments are just an example of how the 2026 regulations have divided opinion, as reigning world champion Lando Norris claimed that the new cars are “a lot of fun”.

“I'm just sharing my opinion,” added the Dutchman, when asked if he received any pushback from the authorities over his criticism.

“We live in a free world, free speech and yeah, that's what I felt. Not everyone needs to feel like that, but that's how I felt and it also doesn't matter, of course, what other people have to say about that. It's just I got a question and I shared my opinion.

“I think that I'm allowed to do [that]. So it's not about receiving pushback or whatever.”

