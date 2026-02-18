Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

F1 start procedure "not dangerous" with 2026 cars, Hamilton insists

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton plays down concerns from McLaren over Formula 1's start procedure with the new power units

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has dismissed suggestions F1's start procedure has developed a safety issue with the all-new cars for 2026.

F1's 2026 rules have placed a much bigger emphasis on electric energy regenerated under braking, while doing away with the MGU-H system used between 2014 and 2025. The removal of that system means drivers are now having to rev up the V6 combustion engine for around 10 seconds to spool up their turbochargers at the start of the race, leading to experiments with laborious procedures to make a clean getaway from the grid.

Last Friday, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella proposed changes to the start procedure, allowing drivers more time to line up on the grid and spool up their turbos.

It's a suggestion that was given the cold shoulder by Ferrari, which Motorsport.com understands inquired with the FIA about that exact issue over the course of 2025 and was told the procedures would remain unchanged. As a result, Ferrari is believed to have designed its turbo in such a way that it would reduce the amount of time it needs to be brought up to the right boost level.

With the FIA in a position to make changes on safety grounds if it felt it was necessary, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was keen to shrug those concerns off. "It's definitely not dangerous," Hamilton said. "I think we should probably take that connotation away from it, because it's just a different procedure.

"It's just a longer procedure than it has been in the past. If right now you put the five lights up, we would all still be standing there when the lights went out for a little bit longer. But you can still pull away without the turbo going. It's just that you probably will anti-stall a couple of times. So perhaps the anti-stall is something that maybe is a potential for some people. But I don't think that it's dangerous."

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas, who also has a Ferrari engine in the back of his Cadillac, said the only real headache concerns drivers who start at the back of the grid and therefore get much less time to prepare the start procedure, a position the Finn will likely be in with the start-up team.

"Honestly, I don't think it's more dangerous than before," Bottas said. "The main difference is with holding revs [for longer]. And I think we've got to figure out something for that, because my only concern with that is like when you're at the back of the grid, the light will already start going and you won't have enough time to get the turbo spinning before the lights go off.

"That's obviously only an issue for the drivers in the back. But apart from that, I think we'll find solutions, and I don't see any element of danger in just having to hold revs for longer."

One compromise could be the extend the start procedure for just a handful of seconds to give backmarkers a fair chance to make a solid start, an option which is understood to have been discussed.

Previous article LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Stroll suffers off in Aston Martin
Next article Why Red Bull has "zero concerns" about Verstappen losing interest in F1

