Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Stroll suffers off in Aston Martin

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Stroll suffers off in Aston Martin

Why Red Bull has "zero concerns" about Verstappen losing interest in F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why Red Bull has "zero concerns" about Verstappen losing interest in F1

F1 start procedure "not dangerous" with 2026 cars, Hamilton insists

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 start procedure "not dangerous" with 2026 cars, Hamilton insists

Verstappen doubles down on criticism of F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Verstappen doubles down on criticism of F1 2026 regulations

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc pips Norris on morning of day four

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc pips Norris on morning of day four

Adelaide bids to host MotoGP’s first-ever street race after Phillip Island exit

MotoGP
MotoGP
Adelaide bids to host MotoGP’s first-ever street race after Phillip Island exit

SRO to operate Ginetta's UK one-make championships

National
National
SRO to operate Ginetta's UK one-make championships

Why Cadillac isn’t using as many Ferrari F1 parts as it could

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Why Cadillac isn’t using as many Ferrari F1 parts as it could
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc pips Norris on morning of day four

The Ferrari driver set a 1m33.739s to top Wednesday morning's running in Bahrain for pre-season testing of F1 2026

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc kicked off the final week of pre-season testing for the 2026 Formula 1 campaign by going fastest in Bahrain, as the top teams asserted their dominance over the midfield.

The Ferrari driver set a 1m33.739s on prototype tyres inside the opening hour of Wednesday’s morning session, 0.070s slower than the benchmark from last week. 

This was the second session Leclerc had topped in Bahrain, having also gone fastest last Thursday, and he was 0.313s quicker than reigning world champion Lando Norris in the McLaren.

Mercedes teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who set last week’s benchmark, rounded out the top three after going 0.419s slower than Leclerc - but 1.532s faster than fourth-placed Alex Albon.

The Williams driver even had a little wheel-to-wheel with Antonelli, who overtook him down the inside of Turn 13 with 17 minutes remaining, though Albon put up very little of a fight.

It obviously meant very little in the grand scheme of things, but it did slightly show how much more powerful the frontrunners are heading into the season. The lap times even supported Esteban Ocon’s claim that the midfield is “seconds away” from the top four teams: McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The last of those, however, was unable to show its full potential on Wednesday morning given new signing Isack Hadjar was restricted to just 13 laps in the RB22, due to a pressure problem with one of the coolant circuits in the engine. 

It meant he missed the majority of the session, but Hadjar still set the sixth fastest lap with a 1m36.188s which was 0.290s slower than fifth-placed Pierre Gasly in the Alpine.

The remaining positions were then respectively rounded out by Ocon, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Arvid Lindblad and Sergio Perez, with the Cadillac also suffering mechanical problems.

Perez completed just 24 laps for Cadillac, having skipped the opening hour before not starting proper running until approximately 90 minutes remained, following various sensor issues on his car.

F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 4 morning

Pos

Driver

 Best Lap Gap

Team (Engine)

Laps
1 Charles Leclerc 1:33.739 Leader Ferrari (Ferrari) 70
2 Lando Norris 1:34.052 +0.313 McLaren (Mercedes) 54
3 Kimi Antonelli 1:34.158 +0.419 Mercedes (Mercedes) 69
4 Alex Albon 1:35.690 +1.951 Williams (Mercedes) 55
5 Pierre Gasly 1:35.898 +2.159 Alpine (Mercedes) 61
6 Isack Hadjar 1:36.188 +2.449 Red Bull (RBPT) 13
7 Esteban Ocon 1:36.418 +2.679 Haas (Ferrari) 65
8 Fernando Alonso 1:36.536 +2.797 Aston Martin (Honda) 28
9 Nico Hulkenberg 1:36.741 +3.002 Audi (Audi) 49
10 Arvid Lindblad 1:36.769 +3.030 Racing Bulls (RBPT) 75
11 Sergio Pérez 1:38.191 +4.452 Cadillac (Ferrari) 24

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Stroll suffers off in Aston Martin
Next article LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Stroll suffers off in Aston Martin

Top Comments

More from
Ed Hardy

Verstappen doubles down on criticism of F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Verstappen doubles down on criticism of F1 2026 regulations

Alonso: Newey hasn't forgotten how to design an F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Alonso: Newey hasn't forgotten how to design an F1 car

How 'junior racing hardship' is key for Barnard's Formula E success

Formula E
Formula E
Miami ePrix
How 'junior racing hardship' is key for Barnard's Formula E success
More from
Charles Leclerc

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as Norris completes most laps on day two

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as Norris completes most laps on day two

Ferrari tested wet-weather active aerodynamics in F1 Barcelona shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Ferrari tested wet-weather active aerodynamics in F1 Barcelona shakedown

Is it time for Leclerc to look elsewhere?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Is it time for Leclerc to look elsewhere?

Latest news

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Stroll suffers off in Aston Martin

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Stroll suffers off in Aston Martin

Why Red Bull has "zero concerns" about Verstappen losing interest in F1

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why Red Bull has "zero concerns" about Verstappen losing interest in F1

F1 start procedure "not dangerous" with 2026 cars, Hamilton insists

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 start procedure "not dangerous" with 2026 cars, Hamilton insists

Verstappen doubles down on criticism of F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Verstappen doubles down on criticism of F1 2026 regulations