Verstappen buoyed by new handling characteristics of 2023 F1 tyres
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is hopeful the new Pirelli tyres will help further dial out the inherent understeer of the current generation of cars.
The Red Bull driver is well known for preferring a pointier front end, as he has no concerns about his cars being more nervous at the rear.
This trait was the opposite of what he started the 2022 campaign with, thanks to the combination of an overweight Red Bull car and the understeer characteristics of Pirelli’s latest generation of tyres.
While Red Bull worked hard to address the weight issue, and made rapid progress from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix onwards, there was still some scope for improvement at the end of the year.
However, Verstappen’s hopes of getting an even stronger front to his car have been further boosted with Pirelli addressing the understeer nature of its 2022 rubber with new tyres for this season.
The aim is to slightly tweak the balance to help make the cars less prone to understeer.
Asked by Autosport about whether the changes, which he tried out in the Abu Dhabi test, would help bring things even more towards him, Verstappen said he was optimistic.
“Yeah, the big issue last year was not specifically the tyres, it was just the weight of the car,” he said. “It was very massively over and that creates a lazy behaviour on the front. Basically, once we started to get rid of that weight, the car became more agile.
“And that's how the car is gonna go quick, because I've never sat in a car with understeer which is fast in my life in any category.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
“With the new tyres from Pirelli, I do think it's a little improvement. Of course, we only tested it fully in Abu Dhabi and we have to see it on every single track as well to see if it works everywhere.
“Because every tarmac and track condition, especially the weather, it influences a lot. But I'm confident that everything will be heading into the right direction.”
The feedback from technical figures after the Abu Dhabi test was equally encouraging about the small step that has been made with the tyres.
However, Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux expressed some caution about reading too much into the findings from a single test, as he reckoned any differences were only subtle.
“It didn't seem to be a massive departure from the first feedback we had after the Abu Dhabi test,” he said. “A slightly different stiffness, vertical stiffness, a bit softer. But we didn't see a day and night difference.
“But, then again, the year before, when we did see the end of season test after Abu Dhabi with the 18 inches tyres, they were graining like hell and we were scared all winter long about graining. Then they didn't even grain in 2022.
“So I wouldn't draw an early conclusion of what we saw in the Abu Dhabi post-season test just on what we saw. Right now they are not a massive departure. So they shouldn't be behaving massively different.”
Related video
Latest news
Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks
Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks
Jean-Pierre Jabouille obituary: F1 race winner dies aged 80
Jean-Pierre Jabouille obituary: F1 race winner dies aged 80 Jean-Pierre Jabouille obituary: F1 race winner dies aged 80
Williams 2023 F1 car an "evolution" despite key differences
Williams 2023 F1 car an "evolution" despite key differences Williams 2023 F1 car an "evolution" despite key differences
Tanak: National rally outing “important” for WRC Sweden prep
Tanak: National rally outing “important” for WRC Sweden prep Tanak: National rally outing “important” for WRC Sweden prep
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1 How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.