Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win

By:

Max Verstappen labelled his Austrian Grand Prix victory as "pretty insane" as he admitted even he was amazed by how quick his Red Bull Formula 1 car was.

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win

The Dutchman extended his advantage at the head of the F1 drivers’ standings with a crushing win at the Red Bull Ring, leading every lap from pole position.

After cruising home 17.9 seconds clear of Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas, Verstappen had nothing but praise for his Red Bull team and the car it had given him.

“Incredible to be honest,” he said. “The car was on rails. I mean on every tyre set that we put on, it was really enjoyable to drive. Pretty insane.

“I'm a bit amazed myself how today went. I didn't expect it to be like this. Yeah, incredible job by everyone to deliver something like this.

“Of course, when you go into the weekend everyone sees you as the favourite but it's never easy to always deliver what we did today. So, yeah, a great effort by the whole team and also by Honda. I think the whole package, these two weeks, especially here, has been incredible.”

Verstappen’s only headache was needing to manage a safety car restart early on. But, despite leaving his getaway late, he was able to build up an instant buffer over the pursuing Lando Norris.

“I just had to be awake at the start, that I had a little bit of a gap,” he said. “I knew that if I could go fast on lap one or the restart, I could do my own race. You always have to do that first, but today it's been incredible.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen’s main title rival Lewis Hamilton came home in fourth place after being slowed by car damage, with runner-up Bottas conceding that Mercedes was no match for Red Bull.

“I think as a team we got some decent points considering the gap we have to Red Bull in terms of pure pace,” said Bottas. “It's nice to be on the podium again in second place. I think we really maximised it with what we did today.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP

Previous article

Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move

25 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris

46 min
3
Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"

4 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

27 min
5
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

1 m
Latest news
Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win
F1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win

11m
Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP
F1

Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP

11m
Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move
F1

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move

25m
F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas
F1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

27m
F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris
F1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris

46m
Latest videos
Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident Austrian GP
Formula 1

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen explains "pretty bad" Austria F1 pole lap Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen explains "pretty bad" Austria F1 pole lap

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout Styrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

How F1’s street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026
Formula 1

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

How "copy/paste" Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

How "copy/paste" Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance Plus

The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
6 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win

Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.