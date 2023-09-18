Subscribe
Previous / 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Next / Norris: Revised McLaren F1 car quicker but has same issues
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Verstappen “absolutely fine” his F1 win streak is over after Singapore GP

Max Verstappen says he’s “absolutely fine” after his record streak of 10 consecutive grand prix victories came to an end at the Formula 1 Singapore GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Red Bull driver knew that Sunday would be a struggle after he qualified only 11th on the grid, insisting afterwards that he could “forget” challenging for victory.

In the race he could only climb to fifth after a strategy gamble that saw him start on the hard tyres failed to pay off, and a safety car emerged at just the wrong time.

“I knew that this day would come so for me it is absolutely fine,” he said after the flag.

He added: “Everything needs to be perfect. Everyone is always saying, ‘Ah look how dominant they are and look how easy it is’.

“But it is never easy, and a lot of details that we need to get right and this weekend clearly we didn’t get a few things right and then you are on the back foot.”

Red Bull had won 14 races in a row prior to Singapore, plus the final event of the 2022 season, breaking the record for most consecutive wins by a team that had been held by McLaren since 1988.  

However, team principal Christian Horner insisted that he had no regrets about the streak ending, and with it the possibility of winning every race in the 2023 season.

“We never expected it,” he said when asked about missing a clean sweep of the season. 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I mean, there's still eight races to go! You guys have been asking me since pretty much Jeddah, and to have got through 15 races is beyond our wildest imagination.

“For Max to have won 10 in a row is insanity. Last time a driver did that was Sebastian [Vettel] in one of our cars.

“Again, so incredibly proud to have the first and the second most winningest drivers in F1. While statistics apparently don't matter, they are ones that as a team we are incredibly proud of.

“And to have got this far, to have broken the record [held by McLaren] since 1988, shows just how hard it is to achieve the kind of supremacy that we've achieved this year. And that's testimony to everybody doing and playing their part.”

Read Also:

Horner made it clear that winning so consistently is not as easy as it looks.

“To win 15 in a row is insanity when you consider the variance of circuits that we've come across, the conditions, etcetera," he said.

“It is the first time since I think 2018 that we weren't in Q3 yesterday, so it's been a hell of a run for the team that we always knew was going to come to a stop at some point.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“And it's been an incredible year, one that we're all very proud of. And hopefully we can be back up at the sharp end next weekend.”

Regarding Verstappen’s current mindset he said: “He's won 10 races in a row. He's leading the world championship by almost double the points of anybody else.

“So he's got plenty of reasons to be happy with life at the moment, and he is clear enough on the bigger picture. He knows this was an anomaly, and hopefully we can be competitive again next weekend.”

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble

 
shares
comments

Related video

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Norris: Revised McLaren F1 car quicker but has same issues
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Magnussen never “fought so hard” for an F1 point as in Singapore

Magnussen never “fought so hard” for an F1 point as in Singapore

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Magnussen never “fought so hard” for an F1 point as in Singapore Magnussen never “fought so hard” for an F1 point as in Singapore

Gasly: FIA’s F1 penalty stance isn’t “black and white”

Gasly: FIA’s F1 penalty stance isn’t “black and white”

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Gasly: FIA’s F1 penalty stance isn’t “black and white” Gasly: FIA’s F1 penalty stance isn’t “black and white”

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: "Worst-case scenario" in Singapore GP denied F1 podium fight

Verstappen: "Worst-case scenario" in Singapore GP denied F1 podium fight

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Verstappen: "Worst-case scenario" in Singapore GP denied F1 podium fight Verstappen: "Worst-case scenario" in Singapore GP denied F1 podium fight

Why AlphaTauri skipped Verstappen's Singapore F1 impeding hearing

Why AlphaTauri skipped Verstappen's Singapore F1 impeding hearing

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why AlphaTauri skipped Verstappen's Singapore F1 impeding hearing Why AlphaTauri skipped Verstappen's Singapore F1 impeding hearing

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Red Bull: F1 flexi-floor, wing clampdowns had “zero” role in Singapore struggles

Red Bull: F1 flexi-floor, wing clampdowns had “zero” role in Singapore struggles

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Red Bull: F1 flexi-floor, wing clampdowns had “zero” role in Singapore struggles Red Bull: F1 flexi-floor, wing clampdowns had “zero” role in Singapore struggles

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Latest news

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

F1 Formula 1

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

F1 Formula 1

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

DTM DTM

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe