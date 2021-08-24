Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 announces new overtaking award
Formula 1 News

Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

By:

AlphaTauri technical chief Jody Egginton says Yuki Tsunoda's rookie struggles have not come "out of the blue" given the growing complexity and difficulty of entering Formula 1 for young drivers.

Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

Tsunoda stepped up to F1 at the start of the year after finishing third in Formula 2 last year, but has experienced an up-and-down first half-season in grand prix racing.

The Japanese driver crashed out of qualifying at Imola before spinning in the race when bound for points, and also had Saturday incidents in Azerbaijan and France.

Tsunoda acknowledged that he needed to "calm down" after his early crashes, and scored points in three of the last four races before the summer break, including his best finish to date of sixth in Hungary.

AlphaTauri F1 technical director Egginton felt that Tsunoda had been progressing "day after day" through his first season, and that to encounter moments of difficulty was nothing unusual.

"If you consider any first-time driver in F1 who's had any length of career, they have ups and downs," Egginton told Autosport.

"I can think back to my time in previous teams where at the start of the season with a young driver, there was a mixture of exuberance and bad luck. And before you know it, you are five races in and scratching your head and going 'what's gone on there?'.

"It's not unusual for me. It's frustrating and challenging, but it's not out of the blue.

"I think some of the added focus is on the fact that he had a good opening race. The car's competitive, and then the expectation goes up, but you're still on that same learning process.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"If you are in focus and towards the front when it happens all of a sudden the question marks and the questions seem to be a little bit more intense, but for me, I don't see anything out of the ordinary."

Tsunoda's arrival in F1 with Red Bull's junior team came after an accelerated rise through the junior motorsport ranks. The Japanese driver was racing in Formula 4 in 2018 before moving up the ladder every single year.

Egginton noted that while such a rapid progression to the pinnacle of motorsport was not unheard of, the complexity of modern-day F1 would have made Tsunoda's adaptation more of a challenge.

"Obviously he's not the first with [Felipe] Massa, [Kimi] Raikkonen, other people like this doing it," Egginton said.

"What is different now of course is the complexity of Formula 1. In terms of the driver work load, it is difficult to draw parallels to other instances.

"With the intensity of what you've got to pick up, what you've got to learn and also the rapid pace of development in F1 from an engineering and car development side, it just makes it more challenging.

"It wasn't so many years ago where you could have a bit of a rough FP1 and recover it in FP2. Now if you miss track time, you are struggling to come back at it.

"If you've got a younger driver in the car, it is even harder, because that track time has more value. There is so much going on, but [Yuki] is on the learning curve, it's a steep curve and he's doing a fantastic job."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 announces new overtaking award

Previous article

F1 announces new overtaking award
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike

4 h
2
Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

1 h
3
Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

3 h
4
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

1 d
5
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

1 d
Latest news
Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri
F1

Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

2m
F1 announces new overtaking award
F1

F1 announces new overtaking award

1 h
Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
F1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

6 h
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus
F1

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

6 h
What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor
F1

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor

22 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Norris happy with balance on social media between joker and serious
Formula 1

Norris happy with balance on social media between joker and serious

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Yuki Tsunoda More
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda had to "calm down" after early F1 crashes
Formula 1

Tsunoda had to "calm down" after early F1 crashes

Tost sees ‘no alternatives’ to current driver line-up for F1 2022 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Tost sees ‘no alternatives’ to current driver line-up for F1 2022

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation

More
AlphaTauri
How improved reliability is fuelling F1’s latest development drive
Formula 1

How improved reliability is fuelling F1’s latest development drive

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Plus
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Trending Today

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike

F1 announces new overtaking award
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
6 h
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1 Plus

The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1

Brian Redman drove in a mere handful of grands prix and described himself as a ‘good professional’, but he was so much more than that. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls one of racing’s most underrated drivers

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Following the death of founder Colin Chapman, Team Lotus briefly revived before sliding towards oblivion – but what a glorious time this was, inducting Ayrton Senna into the pantheon of grand prix winners. DAMIEN SMITH describes the legendary team’s final seasons

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2021
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Plus

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as PAT SYMONDS explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower Plus

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021

Latest news

Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

F1 announces new overtaking award
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.