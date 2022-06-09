Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 confirms new approach to pitlane lines from Baku weekend Next / Schumacher explains what triggered “weird” Monaco GP crash
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA rules consistency in F1

Yuki Tsunoda says he has no trust in the consistency of the FIA's decisions following the latest change in stance over Formula 1's pitlane entry and exit lines.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA rules consistency in F1

Following the Monaco Grand Prix, it was clarified that the governing body has altered its approach for 2022 when it comes to dealing with what is deemed a breach of rules for drivers crossing the pitlane lines.

Whereas in the past drivers had to keep completely to one side of the line, Ferrari's failed protest against Max Verstappen in Monaco confirmed that tweaks to the FIA rule book for 2022 mean drivers can now cross the line as long as their tyres do not go completely beyond it.

Tsunoda, who famously received two penalties at last year's Austrian GP for crossing the pitlane entry line, thinks it is another example of a lack of consistency in the way rules are applied, and says he is not sure he would escape punishment if he went over the line from now on.

The Japanese driver is especially angsty about the rules situation because a reprimand he got for impeding Kevin Magnussen in practice at the Monaco GP was his fourth of the season, which leaves him on the verge of a grid drop if he is sanctioned again.

Asked about the change in stance over the pitlane line rules for this season, Tsunoda said: "I'm not trusting the FIA. Every time it's super inconsistent. I got already four reprimands, and the last time in Monaco, I still don't know why.

"I mean, it's not good to say what other drivers were doing, but other drivers were doing even worse things and they don't have any investigation, whereas other races they [the FIA] were suddenly getting strict or something like that.

"So probably if someone cross the white line there would be a penalty for some races.

"For me, I'll just stick to what the regulation [says] or just the safest as much as possible to not get in any trouble. So I don't think that, 'okay, Max and Checo were crossing the line last time in Monaco so we can do it.' I think every time it is different."

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Tsunoda reckons that the change in race director this year, with Michael Masi being replaced by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, has led to a different approach in terms of experience.

"It is a completely different style of race director," he explained. "I'm not saying fully negative things, because it is also a good thing that they try to make it consistent and to be fair as much as possible with all the teams. For example, the white line track limit is more clear.

"But a lot of things, other things, a racing incident or traffic management and all those things, I think Michael Masi had more experience if I compare.

"I need to wait more time to get used to it or have more experience in having good data to make actually good rules. So until then, I just have to survive to not get a penalty."

Read Also:

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen agrees that the race directors probably need more time to bed in to their roles.

"Well, I think it's clear that we've had a rotation and there are new people in the FIA," he said.

"There's going to be some improvements for sure. Right now, they are probably finding the grip with their new job. [You've] got to give them some time to figure everything out."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 confirms new approach to pitlane lines from Baku weekend
Previous article

F1 confirms new approach to pitlane lines from Baku weekend
Next article

Schumacher explains what triggered “weird” Monaco GP crash

Schumacher explains what triggered “weird” Monaco GP crash
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Yuki Tsunoda More
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now Canadian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now

Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda's stress level "over the limit" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda's stress level "over the limit"

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Plus
Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Latest news

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.