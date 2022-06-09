Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Next / Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA rules consistency in F1
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

F1 confirms new approach to pitlane lines from Baku weekend

Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich has formally confirmed that drivers will be allowed to run their cars across the pitlane entry and exit lines at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 confirms new approach to pitlane lines from Baku weekend

Following Ferrari's failed protest against Max Verstappen at the Monaco Grand Prix for crossing the pit exit line, the FIA made clear that revisions to its rules over the winter have brought in a change of approach to what drivers can do.

Whereas previously drivers were in breach of the rules if they touched the lines, now it has been clarified that cars must not cross the line – which has been classified as having a 'full wheel' beyond it.

In pre-event notes issued by F1's race directors up until Monaco, it had been stated that drivers had to strictly keep to one side of the line.

But in light of the Monaco clarification, and a change in F1's International Sporting Code over the winter, Wittich has revised the message to teams and drivers for this weekend.

In his official event notes, the relevant section on the pit entry and exit lines ahead of the Baku weekend said: "In accordance with Chapter 4, Article 4 and 5 of Appendix L to the ISC drivers must follow the procedures at pit entry and pit exit."

This means that drivers can now go across the lines, as long as the full tyre does not go beyond it.

What the International Sporting Code says

The rules on the pit entry and exit lines are covered in Chapter 4 of Appendix L of the International Sporting Code.

The regulations were altered this year to move away from a rules breach being when any 'part' of a car had crossed the line, to now be a tyre.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Here is what they say:

4. Entrance to the pitlane

a) The section of track from the first safety car line (SC1) to the pitlane is designated the "pit entry".

b) During competition, access to the pitlane is allowed only through the pit entry.

c) Any driver intending to leave the track or to enter the pitlane should make sure that it is safe to do so.

d) Except in cases of force majeure (accepted as such by the Stewards), any tyre of a car entering the pitlane must not cross, in any direction, any line painted on the track at the pit entry for the purpose of separating cars entering the pitlane from those on the track.

5. Exit from the pitlane

a) The section of track from the end of pitlane to the second safety car line (SC2) is designated the "pit exit".

b) There will be a green light and a red light (or similar signs) at the pitlane exit. Cars may only leave the pitlane when the green light is on (or sign is displayed).

c) Except in cases of force majeure (accepted as such by the Stewards), any tyre of a car exiting the pitlane must not cross any line painted on the track at the pit exit for the purpose of separating cars leaving the pitlane from those on the track.

shares
comments
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future
Previous article

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future
Next article

Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA rules consistency in F1

Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA rules consistency in F1
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latest news

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
2 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.