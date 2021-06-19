Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton Next / Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"
Formula 1 News

Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"

By:

FIA president Jean Todt says he's not a fan of Formula 1's sprint qualifying format, which will be trialled at the British GP for the first time.

Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"

The 17-lap Saturday race will determine the starting line-up for Sunday's grand prix at the Silverstone and Monza events, and also at one flyaway event that has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking at the French GP, Todt said he doesn't think F1 needs the novelty of a Saturday sprint, but he's willing to give the new format a go, believing that there's nothing to be lost by experimenting.

"Number one, we don't call that a race," Todt said.

"I had part of the responsibility of not calling that a race. For me the race is on Sunday. If you ask me if I'm a big fan of that, the answer is no.

"I don't think F1 needs it. But on the other side, if people want to try something, it's not going to hurt the race on Sunday. It will be a different way of having a starting grid on Sunday, so it costs to nothing to try.

"I'm curious to see what will come out, but I'm sure that it will not damage the race on Sunday.

"People may say it was more interesting on Saturday than on Sunday, but that's not too big a risk for the image and for the credibility of the of the championship."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, prepare to lead the field away for the start

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, prepare to lead the field away for the start

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Almost a year after the late start of the 2020 world championship, Todt praised the efforts of F1, the FIA and the teams to keep staging grands prix through the pandemic.

"We all know that we are going through a difficult time," said Todt. "And I think the job everybody has been contributing to make all that happening is absolutely remarkable.

"I usually say that it's in difficult times that you see the strength together, and I think it has been the result of a combination since we restarted the championship last July, almost one year ago.

"This week, we should not be should not have been here, incidentally, it should have been next week. We are going to face three grands prix in a row. Every time it has been a problem, a solution has been found."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Previous article

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Next article

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
2
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

1h
3
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole

1h
4
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

1d
5
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1d
Latest news
Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying
F1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying

5m
Mercedes: Low downforce choice would have been slower for us at French GP
F1

Mercedes: Low downforce choice would have been slower for us at French GP

30m
Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"
F1

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"

1h
Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"
F1

Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"

1h
F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
F1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

1h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints French GP
Formula 1

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?
Formula 1

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
20h
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"

Monza DTM: Lawson claims debut win in Red Bull Ferrari
DTM DTM

Monza DTM: Lawson claims debut win in Red Bull Ferrari

Mercedes: Low downforce choice would have been slower for us at French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Low downforce choice would have been slower for us at French GP

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying

Mercedes: Low downforce choice would have been slower for us at French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Low downforce choice would have been slower for us at French GP

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"

Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.