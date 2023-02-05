Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Tickets for F1 Italian Grand Prix and F1 Imola Grand Prix 2023 now on sale

Such is the clamour for Formula 1 in Italy the country sees two races take place inside its borders each year.

Tickets for F1 Italian Grand Prix and F1 Imola Grand Prix 2023 now on sale

First up it’s a trip to magical and historic Imola on 19-21 May, before the F1 circus lands at Monza on 1-3 September for a high-octane blast around the Temple of Speed.

And in a first for this year, sales for these historic races have opened together – meaning tickets are now available.

The Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set to take place on 21 May at extraordinary Imola. Being just the sixth round of the mammoth 2023 season, teams and drivers will still be jostling for early season form.

2023’s race will be the fourth at Imola since the circuit’s return in 2020, and Lewis Hamilton (one) and Max Verstappen (two) will be looking to add to their previous recent wins.

Tickets for the F1 Grand Prix in Imola are now available with Motorsport Tickets by clicking here.

Then, in September the second Italian race will take place at iconic Monza for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, the rest of the field at the start

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Monza has developed something of a penchant for surprise results in recent years, the past five years have produced five different winners including shock wins for Pierre Gasly for Alpha Tauri and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

The local tifosi will be hoping to roar their beloved Ferrari to victory following a mixed 2022 season for the Prancing Horse.

Tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza are also now available with Motorsport Tickets by clicking here.

The circuit is easily accessible from vibrant Milan allowing fans easy access from popular hotels and the chance to explore the incredible architecture, fashion and food and drink Milan has to offer.

To be at either of these must-attend races in 2023, head over to Motorsport Tickets to find out more.

