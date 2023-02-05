Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Tickets for F1 Italian Grand Prix and F1 Imola Grand Prix 2023 now on sale Next / The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
Formula 1 News

Horner: Red Bull faces "significant handicap" with F1 aero testing restrictions

Red Bull faces a “significant handicap” for 2023 due to the aerodynamic testing restrictions imposed after winning the Formula 1 world championship and exceeding the cost cap, says team boss Christian Horner.

Matt Kew
By:
Horner: Red Bull faces "significant handicap" with F1 aero testing restrictions

Introduced ahead of the 2021 season, the ATR was conceived in tandem with the budget cap to inspire a more competitive field and increase the financial sustainability of the series. 

The ATR sliding scale therefore limits windtunnel runs and computational fluid dynamics hours, meaning Red Bull has been hit by a total 25% cut for 2023 after winning the constructors’ championship last season in addition to being found guilty of breaching the 2021 cost cap. 

Asked by Autosport to determine how much the slash had hurt the design and development of the RB19, Horner reckoned it had presented his team with a “significant handicap” to stay ahead of nearest rivals Mercedes and Ferrari

“We’re doing the best with what we’ve got,” he said during the squad’s 2023 season launch event in New York City, during which Ford formally announced its technical and commercial partnership with Red Bull Powertrains.

“The team have had to adapt to the handicap that we have. They’ve done a wonderful job in doing that.  

“Is it enough? We’ll find out in a couple of weeks’ time [in Bahrain testing and the first round of the season] as a starting point.  

“It’s certainly a significant handicap that we carry for the majority of the year.  

“But I think the team have obviously accepted it; we’ve looked to adapt to ensure we’re as efficient as we possibly can be.  

“We’ll see when the RB19 runs on the track in anger if we’ve done enough.” 

Red Bull Racing RB19

Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Defending champion Max Verstappen said the impact of the ATR has crossed his mind but reiterated his faith in the Adrian Newey-led design team. 

He added that the aero restrictions were to be taken as a positive, as they reflected Red Bull’s run to 17 grand prix victories in 2022. 

Read Also:

He said: “We have a lot of very competent people in our factory.  

“Of course, it makes things a little bit harder. But I also look at it like this, I prefer to be in the position we are in than always finishing second or third in championship, because that's way more depressing.  

“I'm sure we have to be a little bit more precise of what we're doing in the windtunnel. But I don't expect it to be a big limiting factor in if we're going to win the title or not.”

shares
comments

Related video

Tickets for F1 Italian Grand Prix and F1 Imola Grand Prix 2023 now on sale
Previous article

Tickets for F1 Italian Grand Prix and F1 Imola Grand Prix 2023 now on sale
Next article

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Why Ford can offer Red Bull what Porsche could not in F1
Formula 1

Why Ford can offer Red Bull what Porsche could not in F1

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Plus
Formula 1

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Norris: McLaren must match Ferrari's F1 ground-effects gains for 2023
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren must match Ferrari's F1 ground-effects gains for 2023

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Button's Bathurst lap record stands after Lawson's Red Bull F1 demo
Formula 1

Button's Bathurst lap record stands after Lawson's Red Bull F1 demo

Horner admits Red Bull’s real RB19 will be ‘somewhat different’ Red Bull Racing launch
Formula 1

Horner admits Red Bull’s real RB19 will be ‘somewhat different’

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Latest news

Who needs a big year in MotoGP in 2023?
MotoGP MotoGP

Who needs a big year in MotoGP in 2023?

The beginning of the new season provides many with a fresh start, and for a few MotoGP contenders this applies for different reasons. From fighting to stay on the grid to battling for even bigger prizes beyond trophies, here’s five figures in need of a massive 2023

Former Audi boss Dieter Gass joins Jota to lead WEC Hypercar programme
WEC WEC

Former Audi boss Dieter Gass joins Jota to lead WEC Hypercar programme

Former Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass is joining the Jota team ahead of its move into the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship with a new Porsche 963.

Alpine announces full driver line-up for two car WEC LMP2 attack
WEC WEC

Alpine announces full driver line-up for two car WEC LMP2 attack

Alpine has named the six drivers that will compete for the team in the FIA World Endurance Championship on its step down to the LMP2 division.

Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has cautioned Formula 1 drivers should not be a “load of robots” in the wake of the FIA’s new restrictions on making statements.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline Plus

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

In the hands of Ayrton Senna the actively suspended 99T would be the last F1 race-winning Lotus but, as STUART CODLING reveals, it was a complicated machine that caused more problems than it solved

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2023
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1 Plus

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Formula 1’s transformation into a global sport meant the gradual extinction for a small team determined to stay true to its low-budget roots. But Tyrrell would eventually be reborn as a world-beating outfit again, explains MAURICE HAMILTON, albeit in different colours…

Formula 1
Feb 4, 2023
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver Plus

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Many doubted Lewis Hamilton’s move from McLaren to Mercedes for the 2013 Formula 1 season. But the journey he’s been on since has taken the Briton to new heights - and to a further six world championship titles

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2023
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Plus

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

OPINION: With teams outside the top three having struggled in Formula 1 in recent seasons, the rules changes introduced in 2022 should have more of an impact this season. How well Haas does, as the poster child for the kind of team that F1 wanted to be able to challenge at the front, is crucial

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2023
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff Plus

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

OPINION: Although the central building blocks for Mercedes’ recent, long-lasting Formula 1 success were installed before he joined the team, Toto Wolff has been instrumental in ensuring it maximised its finally-realised potential after years of underachievement. The 10-year anniversary of Wolff joining Mercedes marks the perfect time to assess his work

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2023
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Plus

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021? Plus

How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021?

OPINION: A system to score all the grands prix from the past two seasons produces some interesting results and sets a standard that 2023 should surely exceed

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022? Plus

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who was the fastest driver in 2022? Everyone has an opinion, but what does the stopwatch say? Obviously, differing car performance has an effect on ultimate laptime – but it’s the relative speed of each car/driver package that’s fascinating and enlightening says ALEX KALINAUCKAS

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.