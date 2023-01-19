The top 10 Red Bull drivers - 5th to 1st

Six drivers’ and five constructors’ titles headline a CV that includes 92 world championship grand prix wins, enough for sixth on the all-time list behind Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Williams and Lotus.

For this list of top 10 F1 drivers, we’ve taken into account the amount of success the racers scored with Red Bull and its sister team Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri, the impact they had and the circumstances of their time within the Red Bull fold.

Find part one - 10th to 6th - here.

Want to know more about our top 10 or hear experts debate the list? Take a look here.