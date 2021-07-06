Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull Next / Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Analysis

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has continued to turn the screw on Formula 1 rival Mercedes with yet more upgrades having lifted the Milton Keynes-based team clear at front.

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

With fresh arrivals of new Red Bull parts continuing to be spotted in the Red Bull Ring paddock last weekend, it was little wonder that Max Verstappen hailed the progress the team had made in delivering a car that felt like it was ‘on rails’.

Red Bull is clearly backing Verstappen in his fight with Lewis Hamilton for the drivers' title too, with the Dutchman regularly receiving updates ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

This came in the form of two changes in Austria, as Verstappen adopted a different front wing specification to the Styrian Grand Prix.

He also enjoyed further changes to the sidepod deflector array as Red Bull made a bid to further boost the performance of his RB16B.

Red Bull followed the trend started by Haas some time ago of a Venetian blind-like deflector array.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

However, it has continuously modified the assembly to cater for alterations to the surrounding aerodynamic surfaces, whilst also generally looking for extra performance that comes as a result of direct adjustments too.

In this case, the latest update appears to be as a result of the alteration that the team made to the tall deflector in Portugal, when its shape was changed and placed at the front of the floor's axehead.

This resulted in the lower two elements becoming boxed in behind the deflector. So now, the team has added a third element and extended them so they reach further back down the floor.

The Venetian blind-like structure that bridges the gap between the two vertical deflectors has also been altered as a consequence, with the third and fourth slat up from the bottom the most affected.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front wing comparison

Red Bull Racing RB16B front wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

The front wing used on Verstappen’s RB16B featured a new mainplane design for the second race at the Red Bull Ring, with the leading edge at the transition point with the neutral section of the wing swooping upwards quite dramatically.

This has a dramatic impact on the 'Y250' vortex, which is generated by the surface and pressure differential created by the two surfaces joining one another. It is often an area where designers will look if they need to tweak flow down the car.

Any alteration here, be it to the mainplane, or the shape of the flaps and their tips just behind, can have a sizeable impact on vorticity, with the shape, direction and strength of the vortex all affected by the changes to those surfaces.

Meanwhile, a week on from the Styrian GP and Red Bull had a fresh delivery of parts that meant the fully serrated diffuser configuration that was enjoyed by Verstappen in the first race could also be found on Perez’s car this time around.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

Previous article

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

Next article

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

2 h
3
Formula 1

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

19 h
4
Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

1 d
5
Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

3 h
Latest news
Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
F1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

9m
Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria
F1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

1 h
The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
F1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

1 h
Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull
F1

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

2 h
Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
F1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops
Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward French GP
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component
Formula 1 Formula 1

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Plus

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance Plus

The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.