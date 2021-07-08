Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Analysis

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

McLaren has made good strides in Formula 1 this year with its MCL35M, and a spate of upgrades over the last few races appear to have pulled it clear of midfield rivals.

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

At last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, it even emerged as a thorn in the side of the world champion Mercedes team – outqualifying the Silver Arrows and battling them hard in the race.

Its approach to making that progress has been measured too. Rather than rushing through upgrades, it appears to be taking stock of what’s going on around it: analysing the relative strengths of competitors’ designs and dialling them in in order that it works with its own setup.

After all, McLaren was one of the late adopters when it came to the Z-shaped floor arrangement (below). Only the eighth team to do so, it introduced the solution at the Spanish Grand Prix having used a tapered solution which was more akin to what the rule makers had envisaged when changing the rules for 2021.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Its latest update is another example of this approach, as it added a cluster of outwardly angled fins alongside the widest section of the sidepod to help redirect the airflow and reinforce some of the flow structures it was already promoting. 

Allied to the arrival of these new fins was a change to the length of the flap on the edge of the floor, which as we can see has now been joined to the fin that’s on the edge of the Z-shaped floor cutout (red arrow, main image and bottom left for comparison).

This is also a design feature we’ve seen other teams use, such as Red Bull (bottom, middle) in order to create even more of a pinch point on that part of the floor.

McLaren MCL35M floor comparison

McLaren MCL35M floor comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

There’s no one size fits all template when it comes to the placement and orientation of the fins either, with Red Bull using five fins more closely aligned to the sidepod, Aston Martin switched to four fins for the Austrian GP but had used three up until that point (bottom right). That’s because while there’s a general performance increase for teams using them, they have to be tuned to each of their specific flow demands.

In McLaren’s case they’ve opted for a very deliberate angle change for the fins too, with a steeper angle on the first fin that descends to something much shallower by the time it reaches the pair of fins that could already be found on the old specification of floor.

A second pair of fins have also been added just behind this too, the outermost of which has been arched over in order to promote the same reaction from the airflow.

McLaren MCL35M floor

McLaren MCL35M floor

Photo by: Uncredited

The arrival of this new cluster of winglets at the front of the floor has also allowed the team to delete the ‘r’ shaped vane that had been added ahead of the rear tyre several races ago. The work being done upstream has likely made this vane redundant, with the new solution seen as a more efficient way to provide the performance that the team is searching for.

The Red Bull Ring offered McLaren the perfect venue to prove its new cooling solution was up to the job at hand, as the altitude puts an emphasis on the trade-off between the need to keep the power unit within the operating window and a loss of aerodynamic efficiency from opening up the bodywork.

The smaller rear cooling outlet had its debut at the French Grand Prix following the team's more conservative approach in the opening races, given its switch to Mercedes power for 2021.

The team did make further concessions for the Styrian and Austrian Grands Prix though, as the team used louvred cooling panels in the bodywork beside the driver to help reject heat from within the sidepods.

Only the panel on the right-hand side of the car was opened for the Styrian GP but the team opened up both sides of the car for the second race in as many weeks at the Red Bull Ring.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has also invested time and resources in developing its own individual development streams too, with a new rear wing endplate design introduced by the team at the French Grand Prix that bucks the usual trend.

The lower half of its endplate now features a horizontal set of louvres similar to those used above, albeit orientated differently to allow the airflow correct passage. This is very different to the solutions we usually see in this region, with teams having favoured vertical strakes here for a number of years now.

shares
comments
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Previous article

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

19 h
2
WRC

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car

1 h
3
Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

2 h
4
MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

2 d
5
Formula 1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

15 h
Latest news
The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes
F1

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

33m
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
F1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

1 h
Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
F1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

2 h
12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021
F1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

15 h
Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP
F1

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP

15 h
Latest videos
Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes Austrian GP
Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops
Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward French GP
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl Austrian GP
Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban Austrian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Trending Today

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job

Formula 1
1 h
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. STUART CODLING gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
20 h
What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now Plus

What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton came into 2021 without a contract to continue his ultra-successful Formula 1 career. Now he’s signed two since January and will stay at Mercedes until the end of 2023. Here’s what all that means for Hamilton, his team and F1 overall

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Plus

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance Plus

The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

Latest news

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.