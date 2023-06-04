Subscribe
Previous / How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision Next / Ferrari F1 upgrades have not shown their best in Spain, says Sainz
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Russell “lost and confused” as Mercedes hampered by F1 bouncing

George Russell admitted that he was “lost and confused” in qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish GP after a change of set-up before the session failed to pay off.

Adam Cooper
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Russell also struggled with bouncing in Barcelona’s high-speed corners which made his Mercedes W14 even trickier to drive on the limit, with the Briton reporting a belief that there was something wrong with his tyres early in Q1. 

“The car wasn't feeling okay every single lap of the session,” said Russell when asked by Autosport about the car's behaviour.

“We made some small changes from FP3 to quali, and the car was bouncing a lot in the high-speed corners.

“The corners that were easily flat in practice, I couldn't take flat. I couldn't get the tyres working, it kind of all went wrong. From the first lap in Q1, I knew we weren't going to be having a good day. It was strange.

“We should be capitalising on conditions like that and we usually do. As a team, we're usually very good when it's challenging, but today, especially on my side it just wasn't there.”

Russell was eliminated in Q2 after making contact with team-mate Lewis Hamilton and lapping over six-tenths shy of Max Verstappen's benchmark time in that phase.

Referencing the one-and-a-half second deficit to Q1 leader Nico Hulkenberg to highlight his struggle, Russell added: “I was trying all sorts with the out-lap, all sorts with pressures. Probably just got ourselves a bit lost and confused.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“The set-up change we made into quali definitely was directionally wrong for those cold, damp, greasy conditions, which is a shame, especially because I think we have a fast race car. I think in FP2 we probably had the second-quickest car after Max, ahead of the Ferraris. 

"So not all is lost. We just need to be patient tomorrow in trying to carve back through.”

Read Also:

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff backed Russell's bleak assessment of his weekend, conceding the team had gone the wrong way with his car.

“It was clear from the beginning that the set-up direction we went with George made the car worse,” he said. “I think from the get-go he complained that he didn't feel any grip, that he had bouncing, the car understeered where before it oversteered.

“And that's something which we need to unwind now to understand exactly what we could have done differently.”

shares
comments

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

Ferrari F1 upgrades have not shown their best in Spain, says Sainz
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run

Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1 Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new "baseline" in place

Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new "baseline" in place

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new "baseline" in place Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new "baseline" in place

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

Formula 1
Spanish GP

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1 Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC BTCC
Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe