Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: Leaving F1 rules unchanged will let rivals catch up to Red Bull Next / Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes

Mercedes has brought further improvements to the major upgrade package of its W14 Formula 1 car for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Detail of the car of George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

The German manufacturer hopes that this weekend's event at Barcelona will deliver a better opportunity to understand the true potential of its car overhaul than it was able to gauge at Monaco.

With the tight and twisty Monte Carlo layout making it almost impossible to get clear data on the progress made, the high-speed aero demands of Barcelona should better allow a clear picture to emerge.

Rather than stick with the same package it used in Monaco, Mercedes has made two refinements to its car ahead of free practice.

PLUS: How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

An upper mirror vane has been removed as it is no longer required with the new sidepod solution introduced in Monaco. This should help improve airflow to the rear of the car.

Mercedes W14 rear

Mercedes W14 rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has also tweaked the side-view profile of its diffuser to increase flow into the area, which should help deliver more downforce.

Ferrari's new package

The biggest tech talking point of the Spanish GP so far has been Ferrari's change of sidepod philosophy, as it moves away from its in-wash solution and more towards a Red Bull style of downwash.

Explaining the thinking behind this specific change, Ferrari said: "This development focuses on flow conditioning towards the rear wing assembly and rear corner, combined with a different cooling flow management, for overall car efficiency improvements."

As well as the sidepod changes, Ferrari is introducing a revised top rear wing profile and changes to its flaps to better suit the aerodynamic requirements of the Barcelona track.

Ferrari SF-23 floor

Ferrari SF-23 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has also introduced a new floor edge to capitalise on the sidepod changes and help better manage airflow for increased car performance.

Red Bull floor and diffuser

While Red Bull is dominant in F1 right now, that has not stopped it from bringing further improvements to its RB19 for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes-based squad has revised the edge profile of its floor to better suit local pressures for increased downforce.

PLUS: The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Furthermore, the top corners of the diffuser have been reprofiled with greater curvature.

A small increase in local load towards the trailing edge of the diffuser profile in the upper corners has been extracted with a more curved profile, which has taken inspiration from competitors' designs.

Red Bull Racing RB19 floor

Red Bull Racing RB19 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

shares
comments

Verstappen: Leaving F1 rules unchanged will let rivals catch up to Red Bull

Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach

Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach Perez: Monaco GP “hurt” exposed wrong F1 approach

F1 needs stewards rethink to replace "laymen" decisions, demands Steiner

F1 needs stewards rethink to replace "laymen" decisions, demands Steiner

Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 needs stewards rethink to replace "laymen" decisions, demands Steiner F1 needs stewards rethink to replace "laymen" decisions, demands Steiner

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Albon: losing chicane that “ruined” Spain will improve racing

Albon: losing chicane that “ruined” Spain will improve racing

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Albon: losing chicane that “ruined” Spain will improve racing Albon: losing chicane that “ruined” Spain will improve racing

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

F1 teams report porpoising return in Barcelona, expected to be track-specific

F1 teams report porpoising return in Barcelona, expected to be track-specific

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 teams report porpoising return in Barcelona, expected to be track-specific F1 teams report porpoising return in Barcelona, expected to be track-specific

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

F1 Formula 1

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

EXTE Extreme E

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe