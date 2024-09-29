Exclusive: Jos Verstappen calls FIA swearing row "the most ridiculous thing"

Jos Verstappen has slammed the “ridiculous” mandated community service that Max Verstappen received in Singapore for swearing during an official FIA press conference.

Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen was punished for using the word “f***ed” during the Thursday press conference before the Singapore Grand Prix when describing his car at the previous round in Baku.

“I think that is the most ridiculous thing,” Jos Verstappen told Autosport at the East Belgian Rally, in which he and his co-driver Renaud Jamoul finished fourth on Saturday.

“But we also see it in rally,” the former Grand Prix driver continued, referring to the suspended €30,000 fine that was given to WRC driver Sebastien Ogier for comments he directed at officials at the Acropolis Rally in Greece earlier this month.

Earlier this year, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem posted a statement on Instagram, stating that the text in the International Sporting Code has been amended after recent investigations suggested a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate speech directed towards officials on social media.

More recently, Ben Sulayem told Autosport in an exclusive interview that he would like drivers to be more mindful of the language they use.

“I don't think the FIA is doing a very good job,” added Jos Verstappen. “But I won't say too much about this!”

Max Verstappen made clear how he felt about his punishment in Singapore by giving very short answers to the questions asked during the official press conferences on Saturday and Sunday, before leaving the room and offering longer responses to the press outside to protest the FIA’s ruling.

The Dutchman remarked "these kinds of things definitely decide my future as well" when asked by Autosport whether the punishment made him reconsider his F1 future.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton labelled the 'work of public interest' sanction "a bit of a joke" and added "I hope Max doesn't do it".

Ogier, an eight-time world rally champion, protested in a similar way at the WRC round in Chile this weekend. The Frenchman only gave short replies in stage-end interviews.

“We have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths,” Ogier explained later.

Recent penalties for language have been more severe than what others had previously received for swearing in an official press conference. Team principals Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur were handed formal warnings in Las Vegas last year for using similar language.