Service of thanksgiving for Stirling Moss to be held at Westminster Abbey

Moss, widely regarded as the greatest driver never to win the F1 championship, passed away in April 2020 at the age of 90.

But, amid the lockdown restrictions that were imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Moss’s family was unable to arrange any memorial ceremony at the time.

The opportunity to celebrate Moss’s life has now opened up with a congregation of more than 2000 people expected to gather at Westminster Abbey for the occasion.

His son Stirling Elliot Moss said: “To be able to do this for my father – a man I admired in just about every way and one whom I still miss very much – is an unimaginable honour.

“I know that I am not alone in either of those sentiments, so it is fitting that this service will celebrate his life and allow so many of those who feel as I do, to be able to pay their respects and come together to remember the astonishing and inspirational man that he was.”

Speakers at the service will include three-time world champion Jackie Stewart, as well as former Autosport editor Simon Taylor.

Moss’s family has also arranged for there to be a display of some of his most famous cars – including the 1955 Mille Miglia-winning Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, which ran with the number ‘722’.

Stirling Moss in his famous 1955 Mille Miglia-winning Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images

In tribute to that, the family has made 722 tickets available for the wider motorsport community to attend the ceremony. More details can be found here: https://buytickets.at/aubreypeck/1187061

Further car displays will take place at the nearby Royal Automobile Club, including a Mercedes W196 F1 car.

Moss won 16 world championship grands prix during his F1 career but somehow never managed to win the title. He finished runner-up four times between 1955 and 1961, and was third overall on a further three occasions.

His F1 career was cut short by an accident at Goodwood in 1962 that left him in a coma for a month. Although he managed to make a full recovery, he felt his driving skills never returned to the level that they were before the crash so decided against launching a comeback.