Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated
Formula 1 News

Seidl: F1 doesn't need permanent stewards for consistent decisions

By:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes the current stewarding system in Formula 1 is enough to deliver consistent verdicts without the need for permanent stewards.

Seidl: F1 doesn't need permanent stewards for consistent decisions

Several times this year, the stewards' calls have been criticised for their inconsistency, with different verdicts for incidents that drivers have found to be similar to previous ones.

The decision not to penalise Max Verstappen for pushing Lewis Hamilton off the track in Brazil made McLaren driver Lando Norris say his penalty for a very similar incident in Austria was unfair.

Earlier this year, Alpine's Fernando Alonso was also unhappy with the consistency of some of the decisions made this season, especially in regards to drivers leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the start of races.

While there have been some calls to use permanent stewards over the years, Seidl reckons the current system should be enough to have more consistent decisions because the stewards are always checking precedents before making a call.

"To be honest, my opinion hasn't changed on this," Seidl said.

"I don't think that not having permanent stewards is the issue, to be honest, because as far as I understand, whenever there's a case popping up, the first thing that stewards are doing is going back through the history of cases and see racing precedents and check if is it comparable or not, in order to try to be consistent.

"I understand that after each race weekend, there's a lot of exchange between stewards to make sure everyone is on the same level of information and understand what's happened in detail.

"That's why I don't think that this is the big issue, in my opinion.

"There's a reason why many people were in favour in the past of a rotating system of drivers stewards to make sure they didn't build up negativity of, for example, to a certain team or driver and I think it is a good point. I don't think it is the biggest issue.

"With modern technology there is a permanent exchange from everyone involved. I think this exchange is required to make sure it's consistent between the stewards involved."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi believes a panel of permanent stewards could lead to a "perceived bias" and feels any regulating body will always come under fire for their decisions, especially in a championship fight as tight as this year's.

"I think you'll find and there was some wise words about those that operated under a permanent stewards panel that thought there was perceived bias when there was a permanent steward, and I can see some people nodding their head," said Masi.

"So I think the stewarding that we have now, with the pool of four chairmen that we share, the pool of driver stewards and all of that, the way all the chairmen meet regularly.

"With every system we need to take a step back and remember it's a first time in a long time we are in a real championship fight between two amazing drivers, two fantastic teams, and as a regulator, there's no regulator in the world that's going to be popular.

"So regardless if you're a referee, you're a regulator of any sport, that's part of the role that we fulfil and from our perspective, there will always be slight differences, but at the end of the day the stewards are there to make those."

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble and Adam Cooper 

shares
comments

Related video

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated
Previous article

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated
Load comments
Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
Verstappen has "polished up" aggression in F1, says Ricciardo
Formula 1

Verstappen has "polished up" aggression in F1, says Ricciardo

Ocon: Alonso's out-of-the-box thinking 'unprecedented' in F1
Formula 1

Ocon: Alonso's out-of-the-box thinking 'unprecedented' in F1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Latest news

Seidl: F1 doesn't need permanent stewards for consistent decisions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: F1 doesn't need permanent stewards for consistent decisions

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more

Ocon: "Just a matter of time" before Piastri lands F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: "Just a matter of time" before Piastri lands F1 seat

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
32m
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Plus

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing windtunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Plus

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles at a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay Plus

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.