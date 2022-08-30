Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / When can Verstappen clinch the 2022 F1 world title? Next / The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa
Formula 1 News

Schumacher to cut Ferrari ties at end of 2022 F1 season

Mick Schumacher's relationship with Ferrari is to conclude in December, meaning that the German will be a free agent as he searches for a 2023 Formula 1 drive.

Adam Cooper
By:
Schumacher to cut Ferrari ties at end of 2022 F1 season

Schumacher's original Ferrari Driver Academy contract will come to what one source called a 'natural end' after this season.

Although there has been no confirmation from Haas, it's accepted in the paddock that Schumacher won't be retained by the US-owned team for a third season in 2023, with Antonio Giovinazzi currently a favourite to land the seat alongside Kevin Magnussen.

The remaining open drives on the grid include Alpine and Williams, with Schumacher's close friend Esteban Ocon backing him as a candidate for the former.

He has also been associated with an AlphaTauri seat, although Colton Herta has now emerged as a more likely candidate should a vacancy arise.

There is a possibility that Schumacher could lose out in the driver market shuffle in the coming days, potentially leaving Germany with no representative on the 2023 grid, unless Nico Hulkenberg is chosen by Alpine.

Schumacher first became associated with Ferrari at the start of 2019, when he was announced as a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, having won the previous year's European F3 championship.

He thus joined a strong group that included Callum Ilott, Marcus Armstrong, Robert Shwartzman and Enzo Fittipaldi.

At the time, the team stressed that his father Michael's connections with Ferrari were not the driving force behind the decision to take him, and that he'd earned FDA backing on merit.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Erik Junius

Team principal Mattia Binotto commented: "For someone like me who has known him from birth, there's no doubt that welcoming Mick into Ferrari has a special emotional meaning, but we have chosen him for his talent and the human and professional qualities that have already distinguished him despite his young age."

He was given his first F1 test in the SF90 in Bahrain in April 2019, before having a second outing for Alfa Romeo the following day.

He raced with Ferrari support for the Prema F2 team in 2019 and 2020, winning the title in his second season.

In September he gained more F1 miles with the 2018 SF71H at Fiorano ahead of what was supposed to be his first FP1 run with Alfa Romeo at the Nurburgring.

However, bad weather meant that it didn't happen. He finally had his first FP1 session with Haas in Abu Dhabi.

The Ferrari connection helped to propel him into a Haas seat in 2021, and after a frustrating season with an uncompetitive car he continued with the team this season.

An unfortunate run of accidents didn't help his progress, but he scored his first points with eighth place at Silverstone, following up with a sixth place in Austria.

Schumacher was at one time touted as a potential works driver, but support for him within the camp has waned of late.

With Charles Leclerc and then more recently Carlos Sainz locked into long-term deals, it has become obvious that there is no race seat on the horizon for Schumacher at the works team.

In addition, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are established at Ferrari partner team Alfa Romeo, with the Chinese driver expected to be confirmed shortly for 2023. Under its current deal with Sauber, the title sponsor no longer has first claim on one of the seats for a Ferrari-affiliated driver.

shares
comments
When can Verstappen clinch the 2022 F1 world title?
Previous article

When can Verstappen clinch the 2022 F1 world title?
Next article

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Russell: “Mixed emotions” after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot Belgian GP
Formula 1

Russell: “Mixed emotions” after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot

Hamilton’s car took 45G hit in F1 Belgian GP landing Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton’s car took 45G hit in F1 Belgian GP landing

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Mick Schumacher More
Mick Schumacher
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Why Steiner prefers his Haas F1 drivers to have "nowhere to hide" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Why Steiner prefers his Haas F1 drivers to have "nowhere to hide"

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Russell: “Mixed emotions” after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: “Mixed emotions” after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot

George Russell admits he was left with “mixed emotions” after the Formula 1 Belgian GP having come tantalisingly close to securing a podium finish.

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the harsh reality of dealing with losing in Formula 1 is a world away from fluffy Instagram posts romanticising it will be character building.

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials 'fake' gravel trap solution for F1 Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials 'fake' gravel trap solution for F1 Dutch GP

Zandvoort's Formula 1 track has fitted an experimental ‘fake’ gravel trap solution for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix to help reduce the risk of red flag stoppages.

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more

BRM - or British Racing Motors - was Britain’s first Formula 1 team and one of the leading squads of the 1960s. Here are its best drivers across the squad's history

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
8 h
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.