Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norris: I’ve had an "almost perfect" first half of the F1 season Next / 11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

By:

Mick Schumacher has revealed his special tribute helmet for the Belgian Grand Prix, using the same design his father made his Formula 1 debut with at Spa 30 years ago.

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

Schumacher followed in the footsteps of his seven-time world champion father, Michael, by stepping up to F1 this year with Haas after winning last year’s Formula 2 title.

On Wednesday, it was the 30th anniversary of Schumacher’s famous F1 debut at Spa, when he starred as a late replacement for Bertrand Gachot at Jordan.

PLUS: The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

Schumacher qualified seventh and ran as high as fifth on the opening lap before being forced to retire, but his performance did enough to prompt Benetton to sign him for the next race in Italy, marking the start of his famous F1 story.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, Schumacher Jr has opted to race this weekend with the same helmet design that his father used for his debut.

 

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

The design features the colours of the German flag and a retro “M. Schumacher” name tag on the side, as well as the white stars on a blue background on the top of the helmet.

Schumacher said on Thursday that Spa was a special circuit for him because of its links to his father, but also because of his own success at the circuit in junior categories.

“Nonetheless because of the history of my dad, but also I've had few good races here,” Schumacher said.

“[I scored] my first pole position and my first race win in 2018 here with F3, which then became a streak of a multiple race wins, so definitely yeah, it's a track that I enjoy a lot.

“I enjoy coming back here. It's close to home. A lot of fans come here and people that support me from numerous years now, so it's a great place.”

PLUS: How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Schumacher is not the only driver racing with a special one-off helmet this weekend.

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda will be racing with a tribute design to the late Anthoine Hubert, incorporating his star logo, while Max Verstappen has his traditional orange helmet for one of his two home races.

 

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

shares
comments

Related video

Norris: I’ve had an "almost perfect" first half of the F1 season

Previous article

Norris: I’ve had an "almost perfect" first half of the F1 season

Next article

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th

21 min
2
Formula 1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

37 min
3
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

19 h
4
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite high-speed crash

1 h
5
Formula 1

2021 F1 Belgian GP session timings and how to watch

2 d
Latest news
F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th
F1

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th

21m
11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP
F1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

37m
Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father
F1

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

54m
Norris: I’ve had an "almost perfect" first half of the F1 season
F1

Norris: I’ve had an "almost perfect" first half of the F1 season

1 h
Seidl: ‘Tough luck’ taking extra F1 engines because of crash damage
F1

Seidl: ‘Tough luck’ taking extra F1 engines because of crash damage

1 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Norris: I’ve had an "almost perfect" first half of the F1 season Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris: I’ve had an "almost perfect" first half of the F1 season

Seidl: ‘Tough luck’ taking extra F1 engines because of crash damage
Formula 1

Seidl: ‘Tough luck’ taking extra F1 engines because of crash damage

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Mick Schumacher More
Mick Schumacher
Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference Belgian GP
Formula 1

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

Schumacher: Points would be "amazing bonus" in F1 rookie season
Formula 1

Schumacher: Points would be "amazing bonus" in F1 rookie season

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite high-speed crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite high-speed crash

2021 F1 Belgian GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Belgian GP session timings and how to watch

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

Seidl: ‘Tough luck’ taking extra F1 engines because of crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: ‘Tough luck’ taking extra F1 engines because of crash damage

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
23 h
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1 Plus

The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1

Brian Redman drove in a mere handful of grands prix and described himself as a ‘good professional’, but he was so much more than that. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls one of racing’s most underrated drivers

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

Norris: I’ve had an "almost perfect" first half of the F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: I’ve had an "almost perfect" first half of the F1 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.