Subscribe
Previous / Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1 Next / Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim 

Mick Schumacher says his first outing in Mercedes’ 2023 Formula 1 car this week will help him in doing an even better job in the simulator this year. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mick Schumacher, Mercedes F1

The official Mercedes reserve was drafted in for the second day of testing for Pirelli at Barcelona on Wednesday, as work continues evaluating tyres that are not heated by blankets. 

The run was the first opportunity that Schumacher has had to drive the W14 since he joined the German manufacturer, and he duly completed 152 laps over the course of the day. 

Having already earned big praise from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for his simulator input over last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix weekend, Schumacher thinks that he can step things up even more now he understands how the Mercedes car is in real life. 

"This experience will definitely benefit me in my role,” explained Schumacher.

“I have a better understanding of what to look out for and what to work on. I also have a better understanding of all the procedures and how the team works trackside. That would be a key factor in case I ever have to jump in and race.” 

Schumacher worked late into the night last Friday after Mercedes endured a difficult opening day of practice in Spain that left Hamilton worried he might not even make Q3. The youngster's efforts paid off though as Hamilton’s car was transformed for Saturday practice, and the squad ended up delivering a two-three finish in the race. 

Although Schumacher said there remained differences between the simulator and real car, the correlation between them was getting closer as he especially praised the job Mercedes had done. 

Mick Schumacher, Mercedes F1

Mick Schumacher, Mercedes F1

Photo by: Pirelli

"There is obviously a difference between the simulator and driving in the real world,” he said. “There will always be a difference as the technology is not at a point where you can compare it 100%.  

“However, it is the closest experience I've had between a simulator and real life. The simulator has prepared me, and the team has made a great effort of correlating it. That helped me to know what to expect when driving it. It's clear why this team is an eight-time world champion." 

Blanket ban 

Pirelli completed a total of 617 laps over the two days of the Barcelona test that involved both Ferrari and Mercedes. George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc also ran over the two days, with all drivers testing exclusively on rubber that did not use tyre blankets to be pre-heated. 

Mario Isola, Pirelli’s head of motorsport, said that further refinements would be made ahead of the next planned test after the British Grand Prix, which will be the final run before an FIA and team vote on whether or not to pursue with a tyre blanket ban for 2024. 

“In terms of construction there are still just a few details to fine-tune, while during this test we began to identify a solid development base for the compounds; especially for the middle of what will be the 2024 range,” he said. 

“All the running took place without using tyre blankets. We verified a few interesting things on track; now we move onto a complete analysis of all the data so that we head into the next test, at Silverstone after the British Grand Prix, as well-prepared as we can be.  

“After that, we will draw some conclusions from all the work done over the last few months and present the FIA, F1, and the teams with the complete picture, so that the best decisions can be taken using all the information available.”

Additional reporting - Adam Cooper

shares
comments

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1 Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Red Bull: ‘Ignorant copies’ of our F1 floor no help to rivals

Red Bull: ‘Ignorant copies’ of our F1 floor no help to rivals

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Red Bull: ‘Ignorant copies’ of our F1 floor no help to rivals Red Bull: ‘Ignorant copies’ of our F1 floor no help to rivals

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Mick Schumacher More
Mick Schumacher
Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround 

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround  Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround 

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes: Canada a "bigger challenge" than Barcelona for upgraded F1 car

Mercedes: Canada a "bigger challenge" than Barcelona for upgraded F1 car

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes: Canada a "bigger challenge" than Barcelona for upgraded F1 car Mercedes: Canada a "bigger challenge" than Barcelona for upgraded F1 car

Mercedes: “Massive step” forward in Spain different to F1 2022 false dawn

Mercedes: “Massive step” forward in Spain different to F1 2022 false dawn

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes: “Massive step” forward in Spain different to F1 2022 false dawn Mercedes: “Massive step” forward in Spain different to F1 2022 false dawn

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe