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Race report
BTCC Oulton Park (Island Circuit)

BTCC Oulton Park: Sutton dominates second race

Ingram beats Cammish to second in ‘hard-tyre’ race in second BTCC race at Oulton Park

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
sutton-011A3278

Photo by: JEP

Ash Sutton waltzed to victory in the second race of British Touring Car Championship Sunday at Oulton Park – by a staggering margin of almost 20 seconds.

But what may be more significant is that Tom Ingram managed to beat Dan Cammish to second place. Both finished on the podium despite being forced to use the hard-compound Goodyear tyres to the softs of most of their opposition.

Sutton, who has not yet used the hard tyres so must therefore take them in the reversed-grid finale, started his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium from seventh on the grid. He was up to fifth at the start, and then passed Josh Cook for fourth by the end of the opening lap.

Aron Taylor-Smith was the highest-placed driver on soft tyres at this point. The Irishman was third in his Speedworks Motorsport-run Laser Tools Toyota Corolla GR Sport, trying to get past the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback of Ingram for second.

Taylor-Smith’s bid to round Ingram at the hairpin on the second lap ended with the Toyota running wide, and now Sutton was up to third.

Next time around, Sutton got the run on Ingram out of Old Hall to move into second, then found the door left nicely open by Alliance Ford team-mate Cammish as they approached Lodge to take the lead.

Unsurprisingly, given his soft tyres and eight laps of TOCA Turbo Boost, Sutton simply scorched away. Cammish had just one lap of TTB, Ingram three, and each could have been vulnerable. But the Toyota of Taylor-Smith lacked pace, the Irishman forced into an extreme defensive drive to hold up the pack, and Cammish and Ingram focused on not fighting each other in order to maintain a gap to the warring pack behind.

With three laps remaining, Ingram made the move at Lodge to take second, while Sutton crossed the line 19.333 seconds in front – a margin that has rarely been seen in the BTCC since Frank Gardner’s Chevrolet Camaro was dominating the 1973 series.

Photo by: JEP

Rain arrived in the final couple of laps, but nothing could ruffle Sutton.

“We cleared two cars by the time we got to Turn 1,” he said. “Tom disposed of the other soft car for me when Aron got the elbow at Turn 3, and then it was a case of picking them off.

“There was a theory behind stretching the gap. For whatever reason, I might get a penalty like at Snetterton, and we thought the wet weather might come.

“But when you’re racing hard-tyred cars without boost when you’re on the softs with boost, it’s quite easy to stretch the gap out.”

Taylor-Smith’s defences were finally breached with four laps remaining by Daryl De Leon, but by this point his West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport was over 3s behind the duo in front, and the Anglo-Filipino could make no progress from fourth.

Soon after, Mikey Doble moved his Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon up to fifth, and Taylor-Smith’s Speedworks/Laser Tools Toyota team-mate Gordon Shedden got into sixth.

Taylor-Smith held on for seventh in front of the Excelr8 Hyundai of Ricky Collard, who passed Dexter Patterson on the penultimate lap with a fine move around the outside into Hislop’s. Patterson brought his PMR Audi home ninth, with Charles Rainford’s WSR BMW 10th.

Sam Osborne’s pass of Chris Smiley on the final lap was rewarded not only with 11th place, but also – for an hour or so – reversed-grid pole position for the finale after his position was drawn out by Sutton.

But some time after the race, Taylor-Smith was penalised 10s for an incident early in the race with Tom Chilton, in which the Surrey veteran’s Excelr8 Hyundai was knocked off the road at the Dentons kink and spun all the way down to Cascades.

That relegated Taylor-Smith to 18th behind Chilton, and meant that Smiley’s Restart Racing Hyundai will now start the final race from pole.

BTCC Oulton Park - Race 2 results

RACE2

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 15

21'30.959

   93.11   20
2 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 15

+19.333

21'50.292

 19.333 91.73   17
3 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+19.704

21'50.663

 0.371 91.71   15
4
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 15

+21.746

21'52.705

 2.042 91.56   13
5
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+23.554

21'54.513

 1.808 91.44   11
6 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+23.907

21'54.866

 0.353 91.41   10
7 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+24.326

21'55.285

 0.419 91.39   9
8 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 15

+24.753

21'55.712

 0.427 91.36   8
9
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+26.719

21'57.678

 1.966 91.22   7
10
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 15

+27.527

21'58.486

 0.808 91.16   6
11 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+28.157

21'59.116

 0.630 91.12   5
12 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 15

+28.775

21'59.734

 0.618 91.08   4
13 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 15

+29.237

22'00.196

 0.462 91.05   3
14
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
   Hyundai i30N 15

+30.131

22'01.090

 0.894 90.98   2
15
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+30.832

22'01.791

 0.701 90.94   1
16 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+31.076

22'02.035

 0.244 90.92    
17
M. Buxton Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+34.195

22'05.154

 3.119 90.70    
18 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 15

+34.255

22'05.214

 0.060 90.70    
19 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 15

+43.004

22'13.963

 8.749 90.11    
20
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 15

+1'02.634

22'33.593

 19.630 88.80    
21 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 14

+1 Lap

21'38.182

 1 Lap 86.42    
View full results

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