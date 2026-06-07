Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Hamilton details ADUO order as Mercedes and Ferrari get F1 engine help

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Hamilton details ADUO order as Mercedes and Ferrari get F1 engine help

No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck

Feature
Formula 1
Monaco GP
No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck

Alpine requests right of review with FIA over penalties which cost Monaco GP podium

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alpine requests right of review with FIA over penalties which cost Monaco GP podium

Le Mans 24 Hours: Aston Martin fastest at test day

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Aston Martin fastest at test day

Cadillac loses maiden F1 point as Perez penalised

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Cadillac loses maiden F1 point as Perez penalised

Russell “beyond frustration” after dismal, point-less Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Russell “beyond frustration” after dismal, point-less Monaco GP

Why so many F1 drivers were penalised for pitlane speeding in Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why so many F1 drivers were penalised for pitlane speeding in Monaco GP

Gasly felt "robbed" of F1 Monaco GP podium as Alpine requests right of review over pitlane speeding

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Gasly felt "robbed" of F1 Monaco GP podium as Alpine requests right of review over pitlane speeding
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Verstappen reveals cause of shock Monaco GP retirement

Max Verstappen explains the terminal issue that made his Red Bull stall at the start of Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen says his Red Bull's engine "just dropped dead" at the start of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix as the Dutchman faced an early retirement.

Verstappen and Red Bull defied expectations by challenging for pole at the Monaco street circuit, with the four-time world champion defeating both Ferrari drivers before being pipped to pole by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

But the Dutchman's Sunday afternoon was short-lived as he stalled at the start, swerving out of the way to avoid being collected by the chasing peloton. "Yep, nice. Completely ****. Guys, what the **** man?", a frustrated Verstappen said on the radio.

After getting going again, Verstappen was forced to bring his Red Bull back to the garage for a lap 1 retirement.

Explaining his woes after the race, Verstappen said he already faced engine concerns on the formation lap, so his stalled start didn't come as a complete shock.

"Already the formation lap was not going very well and then after that the pre-start was terrible," Verstappen reported to Sky Sports F1. "There was just no consistency and then the engine just dropped dead. I only got a little bit of power back after the first corner and then the engine sounded really awful. I could not go full throttle, so we brought it back and that was it."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

F1 heads across the border to Spain next week for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, which Verstappen believes will be a much better test of Red Bull's upgrade progress in recent weeks.

"It's a completely different track so it will be a good test to see if we actually really made a proper step forward or not because that's all about high speed and aero performance," he added. "So, that will be an interesting weekend."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: F1 Monaco GP commentary and updates - Antonelli wins hectic race from Hamilton after restart
Next article LIVE: F1 Monaco GP commentary and updates - Antonelli wins hectic race from Hamilton after restart

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

Hamilton details ADUO order as Mercedes and Ferrari get F1 engine help

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Hamilton details ADUO order as Mercedes and Ferrari get F1 engine help

The two worrying trends for Russell against Antonelli in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The two worrying trends for Russell against Antonelli in F1 2026

Why F1's sprint format needs a shake-up

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why F1's sprint format needs a shake-up
More from
Max Verstappen

Verstappen, Mercedes and Piastri: The key factors in F1’s silly season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen, Mercedes and Piastri: The key factors in F1’s silly season

From “a new back” to the front row: What’s behind Verstappen’s surprise Monaco pace?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
From “a new back” to the front row: What’s behind Verstappen’s surprise Monaco pace?

Why Verstappen "felt like myself again" in Monaco GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Verstappen "felt like myself again" in Monaco GP qualifying
More from
Red Bull Racing

Hadjar keeps F1 Monaco GP podium after investigation

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Hadjar keeps F1 Monaco GP podium after investigation

The 'lessons learned' at Red Bull after Verstappen Canada GP criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Canadian GP
The 'lessons learned' at Red Bull after Verstappen Canada GP criticism

Where you can find the best battles of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Where you can find the best battles of F1 2026

Latest news

Hamilton details ADUO order as Mercedes and Ferrari get F1 engine help

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Hamilton details ADUO order as Mercedes and Ferrari get F1 engine help

No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck

Feature
Formula 1
Monaco GP
No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck

Alpine requests right of review with FIA over penalties which cost Monaco GP podium

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alpine requests right of review with FIA over penalties which cost Monaco GP podium

Le Mans 24 Hours: Aston Martin fastest at test day

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Aston Martin fastest at test day