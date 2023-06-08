Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes: Canada a "bigger challenge" than Barcelona for upgraded F1 car Next / Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim 
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Formula 1 says there is no danger of the Canadian Grand Prix being cancelled because of intense smoke caused by wildfires.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, the rest of the field at the start

The region of Quebec in which Montreal sits is experiencing its worst fire season on record, with more than 150 blazes having been reported.

Smoke from the fires has been drifting south across Canada and into the United States, with New York, in particular, being engulfed amid growing health concerns over the toxic air.

Tens of millions of people in the US are currently under air quality alerts, with many cities covered by a murky brown haze. Citizens have been advised to restrict outdoor activities, and anti-pollution masks are being distributed in some areas.

The situation has prompted worries that a change of wind direction could impact Montreal, which is due to hold the Canadian GP next weekend.

However, following discussions between race organisers, local government officials and the F1 Incident Management Group this week, no concerns have emerged about the event being impacted.

An F1 spokesman said on Thursday: "The event is not at risk, and we have been assured by all the relevant information that the situation in Montreal at this time is different to other parts of the country and northern US. The risk remains low and air quality is good in Montreal."

The wildfires are around 800 kilometres from Montreal, and have had some impact on the city in recent days.

A view of the bridge and city skyline from a grandstand

A view of the bridge and city skyline from a grandstand

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

But while air quality in the city dipped earlier this week, it did not reach a level where residents were advised to stay indoors or restrict movements outside.

And while the situation for the American cities in the path of the smoke has deteriorated over the past 24 hours, Montreal's air quality has returned to more normal levels.

Early forecasts for next week suggest that the wind direction will continue to move the smoke away from Montreal, with rainfall also anticipated to further quell the spread.

The situation in Canada comes just a few weeks after F1 was forced to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix because of flooding in the local region.

shares
comments

Mercedes: Canada a "bigger challenge" than Barcelona for upgraded F1 car

Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim 
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim 

Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim  Schumacher: Mercedes F1 test run will help me be even better in sim 

Red Bull: ‘Ignorant copies’ of our F1 floor no help to rivals

Red Bull: ‘Ignorant copies’ of our F1 floor no help to rivals

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Red Bull: ‘Ignorant copies’ of our F1 floor no help to rivals Red Bull: ‘Ignorant copies’ of our F1 floor no help to rivals

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Latest news

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations Button: NASCAR Le Mans qualifying pace exceeded expectations

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe