Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals Next / 10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Red Bull says it is baffled by the “strange” shift in its tyre degradation over Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix that cost Max Verstappen a race victory.

By:
, NobleF1
Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

After grabbing pole position in qualifying, and then taking a relatively straightforward win in the sprint race, the world champion had looked all set to run away with the main event at the Red Bull Ring.

But his challenge turned south when he suffered much worse tyre degradation than rival Ferrari at the start of the race – losing the lead to Charles Leclerc on lap 12 and pitting for an early stop just one tour later.

From there, Verstappen was always left on the back foot before eventually salvaging second behind Leclerc, having benefited when Carlos Sainz retired with an engine failure in the closing stages.

PLUS: How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Red Bull was at a loss to explain the change in pace from Saturday to Sunday, especially as F1’s parc ferme rules mean that settings were identical, and the fact that it had appeared to be on top of tyre of degradation recently.

Read Also:

“It was strange,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

“Just one week ago at Silverstone we looked pretty decent on deg.

“I think the problem is these tyres are quite sensitive and, if you're not in the right window with them, then you can pay a penalty in terms of degradation, which a lot of teams did.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Horner says Red Bull will need to investigate what factors led to the change in form from being a match for Ferrari in the sprint to much worse in the grand prix itself.

“When you look at the sprint race, we pushed a bit harder at the beginning, paid a little bit at the end, but over the whole stint on our analysis, we were identical to that of Ferrari,” he said.

“The only thing that's changed overnight is the rain, the temperature slightly and of course the fuel loads.

“So we just need to understand why, in that first stint, our deg was significantly worse than Charles and Carlos.”

Ferrari suspects that the main difference between the sprint and the grand prix was that Leclerc was able to put Verstappen under more pressure on Sunday – meaning that the Dutchman was not able to manage his tyres in the way he would have liked.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said: “I don't think there is much pace difference between the two cars, if any.

“In terms of tyre degradation, I read into it that in the sprint I think we had a bit more advantage on tyres deg, which we transformed even more [in the grand prix] because we start putting pressure on Max since the very start.

“We forced him to have more pace and degrade more the tyres. So I think what we saw in the sprint was more obvious [in the race] because more pressure on Max.”

shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Previous article

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Next article

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 Austrian GP

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 Austrian GP
More
Jonathan Noble
Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement Austrian GP
Formula 1

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement

Ferrari "too quick" for Hamilton to beat in F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Ferrari "too quick" for Hamilton to beat in F1 British GP

Russell: F1 needs rethink over tyre barrier layout after Zhou crash British GP
Formula 1

Russell: F1 needs rethink over tyre barrier layout after Zhou crash

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Red Bull F1 car “still a bit heavy” in qualifying trim – Verstappen Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 car “still a bit heavy” in qualifying trim – Verstappen

Verstappen: ‘Nice at 37 Hamilton can learn how to hit an apex’ Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Nice at 37 Hamilton can learn how to hit an apex’

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return British GP Plus
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez

Horner: Rumours Red Bull using F1 flexi-floor are "total rubbish" Austrian GP
Formula 1

Horner: Rumours Red Bull using F1 flexi-floor are "total rubbish"

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023

Leclerc: Austrian GP victory "needed" after five-race F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Austrian GP victory "needed" after five-race F1 slump

Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure

Verstappen: F1 race directors need to stop being “stubborn” in its stances
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 race directors need to stop being “stubborn” in its stances

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
20 h
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
22 h
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.