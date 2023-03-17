Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Saudi Arabian GP: Latest F1 tech updates from the pitlane
In the past, Formula 1 teams arrived in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a bespoke rear wing solution to reduce downforce and drag.
However, the cost cap and resource restrictions have resulted in all teams looking for ways to improve performance without manufacturing new parts for every race.
Mercedes has made some alterations to its Bahrain-spec wing to better suit the demands of the Corniche street track, with the upper rear corner of the endplate relieved of its cutout.
As seen last season, this is made possible due to an endplate design which allows for the use of an interchangeable panel.
The tip section of the endplate has been trimmed down, rather than having a flat edge to alter the wing's behaviour.
Aston Martin meanwhile has also made a modification to its rear wing, with the central section of the upper flap's trailing edge trimmed in order to reduce downforce and drag.
Alpine will add some additional cooling on the A523 in Saudi Arabia, with a large set of cooling gills pressed into the sidepod's bodywork.
Elsewhere, the front brake assembly on the Red Bull RB19 prior to the various ducts and channels being put in place reveals a caliper design which, as you'd expect, is as lightweight as possible but also has some interesting cooling rods protruding from its surface.
Red Bull Racing RB19 brake drum detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Alpine has continued to house its front brake caliper in the three o'clock position this season, utilising a carbon fairing to deliver cool air from the main inlet, whilst also having teardrop-shaped ports to allow heat generated by the disc a means to pass through.
Ferrari's front brake assembly by comparison, with the caliper mounted in the five o'clock position, has a more substantial fairing around it that has also been coated to help reduce heat transfer.
McLaren's front brake assembly has some similarities in the pipework arrangement to Ferrari, as the cool air is fed in via the inlet and the heat is rejected via the rearward facing outlet.
Alfa Romeo's DRS pod has been slightly altered when compared with the Bahrain spec version, as a smaller conduit for the mechanism sits on the top rear portion of the main pod.
Meanwhile, the flap pivots are the more conventional barrel type, rather than the teardrop-shaped ones we've seen them use on other specifications of their rear wing.
The AMR23's front brake assembly is an area where the team has made heavy revisions compared with 2022, as not only has the caliper been moved into a lower position, but there's also a brake disc fairing now in use too.
The rear brakes on the Alfa Romeo C43 also have a brake disc fairing to help reduce the transfer of heat between the various components housed within the brake drum.
Williams has readied the FW45 with its lower downforce package for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Haas is also opting for a rear wing option to help boost straightline speed.
Aston Martin AMR23 brake drum detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice
Latest news
United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win
United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win
Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen
Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen
WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday
WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday
WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut
WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.