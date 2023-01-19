Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Gasly: Previous tensions with Ocon get talked about "way too much" Next / Aston Martin: Rule loopholes have allowed ‘clever innovations’ on 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 News

Saudi Arabia F1 race set to remain in Jeddah until at least 2027

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to remain at the Jeddah Formula 1 circuit until at least 2027 as work continues on the new facility at Qiddiya.

Luke Smith
By:
Saudi Arabia F1 race set to remain in Jeddah until at least 2027

Saudi Arabia hosted its first F1 race in 2021 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which was intended to be a temporary home for the grand prix before moving to the new-build city of Qiddiya on the outskirts of Riyadh.

But as work continues on the state-of-the-art facility, Jeddah is now expected to host the race for at least another four years, with a number of the temporary facilities at the track being made permanent.

“It’s important that we future proof the Jeddah track and for this reason we have again been working with the FIA and Formula 1 to ensure that we have a circuit that will allow us to stage the sport in Jeddah while work begins on the track in Qiddiya,” said Martin Whitaker, the CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Company that promotes the race.

“The Qiddiya automotive centre is being designed to lead the world in Formula 1 circuit design and entertainment. A unique and exciting project, Qiddiya will be a location that everyone will want to visit.

“But right now and in the immediate future the focus and eyes of the world will be on Jeddah and the Red Sea coastline in the month of March.”

Fans watch the start of the race from the Paddock Club balcony

Fans watch the start of the race from the Paddock Club balcony

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

It emerged earlier this month that Saudi Arabia is in line to host the opening round of the 2024 F1 season after agreeing to a date swap with Australia, ensuring that it would not clash with the holy month of Ramadan, which takes place from 10 March to 9 April. 

But Whitaker maintained that the exact timing of the grand prix and placement on the calendar was still to be confirmed through talks with F1 and the FIA.

“Obviously, because of the sanctity of Ramadan it would be impossible to host a Grand Prix during that time, but ultimately any decision on the timings of the race next year is in the hands of Formula 1 and the FIA,” he said.

“So we are waiting for clarification from the promoter and governing body with regards to our 2024 date. As usual this will not be announced until much later in the year.”

Read Also:

Safety assurances remain ‘paramount’ for Saudi organisers

Last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was overshadowed by safety concerns following a missile strike on an Aramco oil facility near the track during FP1, for which Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility.

It prompted meetings into the early hours of Saturday between drivers and team bosses about potentially cancelling the rest of the weekend, only for safety assurances to be put in place and for the weekend to continue.

Talks took place between the race organisers and drivers last year to discuss the issue ahead of the 2023 race, with Whitaker saying that safety remained of “paramount importance to everyone who attends the race.”

“As a promoter it is our job to ensure that people feel safe while they are at the track and in the city,” he added.

“Underlining this message to the Formula 1 community during the year since the race last March has been a key objective.

“Discussions with the drivers and team principals has been a primary objective and I would like to think that the strong messages that we and the authorities have communicated have given everyone travelling to Jeddah the assurances that Saudi, like so many of the other races on the F1 calendar, is totally safe and that the hospitality of the Saudi people is foremost in the minds of all visitors.”

shares
comments
Gasly: Previous tensions with Ocon get talked about "way too much"
Previous article

Gasly: Previous tensions with Ocon get talked about "way too much"
Next article

Aston Martin: Rule loopholes have allowed ‘clever innovations’ on 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin: Rule loopholes have allowed ‘clever innovations’ on 2023 F1 car
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Steiner: "A lot of margin" for F1 race control to improve after "nonsense" calls
Formula 1

Steiner: "A lot of margin" for F1 race control to improve after "nonsense" calls

F1 explains plan for active aero to improve racing for 2026
Formula 1

F1 explains plan for active aero to improve racing for 2026

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Ogier opens up on "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Ogier opens up on "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead

Sebastien Ogier described his Monte Carlo Rally lead as “very positive” after an “eventful” Friday at the World Rally Championship opener that included a last-minute gearbox change and hybrid issues.

Tandy: Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’
IMSA IMSA

Tandy: Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’

Nick Tandy says that both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship need to “put on a show that lives up to this hype” in the new era of sportscar racing.

Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet

Ott Tanak says his World Rally Championship M-Sport Ford Puma is lacking outright speed in Monte Carlo, but is confident its potential can be unlocked in time.

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

The 2023 Formula 1 season is on the horizon, but how much do you know about it? Find out all you need to know about the calendar, teams, drivers and more.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When F1 ‘holiday’ races kept drivers busy through the winter Plus

When F1 ‘holiday’ races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
8 h
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Plus

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week and, although it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons Plus

Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Plus

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Plus

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Plus

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.