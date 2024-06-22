All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Sauber: Audi's 2026 focus not affecting current F1 team's struggles

The Sauber team is struggling for performance while its new owner Audi is preparing its 2026 Formula 1 works entry.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sauber has refuted that its current lack of performance is related to its new owner Audi focusing most of its efforts on Formula 1's 2026 regulations.

The team is the only one yet to score points after nine races, being hamstrung by pitstop and other reliability issues at the start of the year and, just when it started getting its pitstops under control, the Swiss squad has now fallen back in the midfield's development race with what has been the slowest car on the grid in recent races.

The Hinwil-based squad's slump comes against the backdrop of new majority owner Audi pumping in resources to prepare for its official entry in 2026, which includes a bespoke power unit built in Germany.

Audi's focus on starting 2026 on the front foot, which takes precedence over getting results before it takes over the branding of the team, is not lost on Bottas. The Finn is an outside contender to stay at the team, but only if it can't secure its main target Carlos Sainz as Nico Hulkenberg's team-mate.

But if he and team-mate Zhou Guanyu do move on, they are currently stuck in limbo while team CEO Andreas Seidl is setting up the organisation for long-term success.

"Obviously, there have been quite a few things going on in the team for a better future," Bottas said.

"Sometimes you might take a step back to take two steps forward, so that's part of the game, but I hope we're in better shape. That's all I can say.

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

"Fundamentally, there's nothing big wrong, we just need to keep adding performance because many teams around us have made jumps. We've made jumps, but not big enough. But like I said, I think it's more for the future that the big goals are."

But Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the board member who is the team's acting representative, claims the team's short-term performance and long-term ambitions are not incompatible.

"I think it's a mistake to mix both things," he said. "I don't think that the preparation for the Audi works team is affecting the current two seasons, and it must not.

"I think that we have weaknesses that we are trying to address. Andreas has been working from last January on improving the team in this transformation process. But the transformation process starts from the improvement of the current structure and in finding the right people to reinforce our technical teams in every area.

"I don't think that there are two separate tasks to be done, one for the works team and one for the current team. There are not two separate teams. There is one team that needs to be the foundation for the works team."

He added that the team's recent plight is partly why Audi has accelerated its full takeover of Sauber, becoming a 100% shareholder in March.

"We are not where we should be, also in terms of recruitment and investment," he explained. "And this is why Audi has decided in March to go for a full takeover of the Sauber Group in order to push for the investment that are necessary to make the step towards the works team.

"We know exactly where is the light at the end of the tunnel, but we are still in the tunnel."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Four drivers investigated after F1 Spanish GP practice collisions
Next article Leclerc, Stroll escape penalties for collisions in Spanish GP practice

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Russell explains F1 Spanish GP qualifying mix-up with Hamilton

Russell explains F1 Spanish GP qualifying mix-up with Hamilton

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Russell explains F1 Spanish GP qualifying mix-up with Hamilton
Leclerc, Stroll escape penalties for collisions in Spanish GP practice

Leclerc, Stroll escape penalties for collisions in Spanish GP practice

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Leclerc, Stroll escape penalties for collisions in Spanish GP practice
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Sauber
More from
Sauber
Zhou returns to early 2024 Sauber F1 chassis, hopes it cures recent struggles

Zhou returns to early 2024 Sauber F1 chassis, hopes it cures recent struggles

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Zhou returns to early 2024 Sauber F1 chassis, hopes it cures recent struggles
Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say

Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say

Formula 1
Should Carlos Sainz pick Williams or Audi for 2025? Our F1 writers have their say
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Latest news

WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal

WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags
Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season

Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season

IMSA IMSA
Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why F1’s points change proposal risks undermining its basic tenet

Why F1’s points change proposal risks undermining its basic tenet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why F1’s points change proposal risks undermining its basic tenet
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe