All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Leclerc, Stroll escape penalties for collisions in Spanish GP practice

Leclerc and Stroll both get off with reprimands for causing contact in Spanish GP FP3

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll have received a reprimand for making contact with other cars during Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix third free practice.
Towards the end of Saturday's FP3 session, Leclerc was impeded by Lando Norris through Turn 5, which provoked an angry response from the Monegasque.
He pulled up alongside the McLaren and swerved into him, his left-rear tyre making contact with Norris' front wing endplate.
On the team radio, Leclerc said: “F***er. I don’t understand why they do that", while Norris reported that Leclerc "just drove into me. I think I’ve got damage.”
A comparable accident occurred between Stroll and Hamilton in the same left-hand corner, with Hamilton blocking Stroll while he was on an out lap.
In response an irate Stroll similarly cut off Hamilton, who had moved all the way over to the edge of the track, resulting in both cars making glancing contact around the floor edge area. The contact meant Stroll's Aston Martin team had to check his car for damage.
Right before the contact Hamilton held his hand up to apologise while telling his team he hadn't seen the Aston driver.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Both Leclerc and Stroll were summoned by the FIA race stewards to justify their aggressive driving behaviour, which was potentially in breach of the FIA's sporting regulations regarding "driving unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous".
The stewards were lenient towards both, with Leclerc and Stroll each receiving their first reprimand of the season.
In his hearing, Leclerc claimed he had misjudged the distance with Norris and made contact by accident.
"The driver of Car 16 stated that he got impeded by Car 4 into Turn 5 and that upset him. He then had to abort his flying lap and contended that, while trying to get off the racing line before Turn 7, he misjudged the position of his car and made slight contact with Car 4.
"Irrespective of any possible intent, the Stewards consider the move made by Car 16, whilst not being dangerous, to be erratic and therefore issue a driving reprimand in line with precedents."
Stroll said he just wanted to make his displeasure with Hamilton known.
"The driver of Car 18 stated that he got impeded by Car 44 into Turn 5 and that upset him. He admitted that he wanted to express his displeasure to the other driver by pulling over on him at the exit.
"Both cars made slight contact which was incidental. However, the stewards consider the move made by car 18, whilst not being dangerous, to be erratic and therefore issue a driving reprimand in line with precedents."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sauber: Audi's 2026 focus not affecting current F1 team's struggles
Next article Why F1’s points change proposal risks undermining its basic tenet

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Russell explains F1 Spanish GP qualifying mix-up with Hamilton

Russell explains F1 Spanish GP qualifying mix-up with Hamilton

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Russell explains F1 Spanish GP qualifying mix-up with Hamilton
Sauber: Audi's 2026 focus not affecting current F1 team's struggles

Sauber: Audi's 2026 focus not affecting current F1 team's struggles

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Sauber: Audi's 2026 focus not affecting current F1 team's struggles
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Lance Stroll
More from
Lance Stroll
Why Leclerc and Stroll's cynical Spain F1 practice fouls needed punishment

Why Leclerc and Stroll's cynical Spain F1 practice fouls needed punishment

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Leclerc and Stroll's cynical Spain F1 practice fouls needed punishment
Four drivers investigated after F1 Spanish GP practice collisions

Four drivers investigated after F1 Spanish GP practice collisions

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Four drivers investigated after F1 Spanish GP practice collisions
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz: Bouncing in high-speed corners has been "killing" Ferrari

Sainz: Bouncing in high-speed corners has been "killing" Ferrari

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Sainz: Bouncing in high-speed corners has been "killing" Ferrari
2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

Formula 1
Spanish GP
2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

Formula 1
Spanish GP
2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Latest news

WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal

WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags
Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season

Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season

IMSA IMSA
Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why F1’s points change proposal risks undermining its basic tenet

Why F1’s points change proposal risks undermining its basic tenet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why F1’s points change proposal risks undermining its basic tenet
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe