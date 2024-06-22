All Series
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Four drivers investigated after F1 Spanish GP practice collisions

Formula 1 stewards investigate Stroll/Hamilton and Leclerc/Norris incidents

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are all under investigation by Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix stewards following two bizarre separate collisions in final practice.

With the last running before qualifying critical for drivers to nail their set-up and tyre preparation ahead of the battle for grid positions, drivers were eager for clear runs.

But there were two separate incidents when drivers appeared to let their annoyance get the better of them after seeing good laps ruined.

In the first incident, which took place at around the 20-minute point of the session, a slow-moving Hamilton accidentally got in the way of Stroll, who was on a fast lap, through Turn 5.

Hamilton immediately apologised on the radio and tried to get out of the Aston Martin driver’s way through the corner, but the Canadian moved out towards him and the pair made light contact on the downhill exit.

Stroll and Hamilton were both later summoned for an investigation into potentially dangerous driving.

Article 33.4 of F1’s Sporting Regulations states: “At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The second incident came during the final runs as Leclerc clearly felt he had been impeded by Norris through Turn 5.

As the duo accelerated out of the corner, with Leclerc’s lap ruined, he was seen swerving left towards the McLaren driver as he tried to get out of the way.

Leclerc’s aggressive move was enough for him to clip Norris’s front wing and the pair have been formally summoned to see the stewards.

Speaking on the team radio, Norris said: “He just drove into me. I think I’ve got damage.”

A clearly agitated Leclerc said: “F***er. I don’t understand why they do that.”

Ferrari responded by telling Leclerc that it looked like Norris had blocked Verstappen as well.

In another separate incident that took place at Turn 7 just moment later, Verstappen was forced to run wide to avoid contact with the slow-moving Norris, which was noted by the stewards.

However, following a review it was felt that no further investigation was warranted.

