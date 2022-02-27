Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / McLaren: No clear answer for MCL36’s lack of porpoising in F1 test
Formula 1 News

Sainz: "No clue" where Ferrari stands despite promising start in F1 testing

Carlos Sainz Jr says Ferrari has "no clue" where it stands among Formula 1’s frontrunners despite a promising first pre-season test in Barcelona this week.

Sainz: "No clue" where Ferrari stands despite promising start in F1 testing
Luke Smith
By:

Ferrari completed more mileage than any other team across the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while Sainz topped the driver chart with 236 laps.

Sainz’s team-mate, Charles Leclerc, set the fastest lap on day two of the test, and finished just half a second off the overall best time set by MercedesLewis Hamilton.

PLUS: The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

The encouraging start by Ferrari has been noted by its rivals. George Russell felt that Mercedes was “behind at the moment”, while McLaren’s Lando Norris thought Ferrari looked “very strong”.

But Sainz stressed that it was “very early days” for Ferrari with its new F1-75 car, making it difficult to take any firm reading of how it would shape up against its rivals.

“I can imagine why you guys are starting to take conclusions and maybe try to put a bit of a pecking order,” Sainz said.

“But for us, really we have no clue, and I think no-one has no clue of which fuel loads [and] which engines modes is everyone running.

“So we cannot confirm or deny that we are happy or sad, because we really don’t know where we are at all.

“I think [in] Bahrain, maybe it will start to get a bit easier to start to guess where everyone is.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, leaves the garage

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, leaves the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has failed to win a race in either of the past two seasons, marking its longest drought since 1992-1993.

But the team benefitted from additional windtunnel testing time compared to the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull, by virtue of its poor constructors’ championship finish in 2020. It also opted to suspend development of its 2021 car early, ensuring it could place full focus on the new regulations for 2022.

Read Also:

It is anticipated that Mercedes and Red Bull will bring a number of updates for their cars to the second test in Bahrain, which begins on 10 March.

One of the big challenges for all teams in the first test was getting on top of the porpoising that emerged during the first extended runs of the 2022 cars, which use ground effect to gain downforce.

The issue caused a number of reliability issues to arise through the test, but Sainz said Ferrari was “quite happy and proud” of the mileage it achieved.

“Now it’s time to work a bit more on not only the mileage, but it’s also trying to improve the porpoising, and if the car is reliable with it, which if course is tricky to do,” Sainz said.

“We’ll keep working on it, and we’ll see if we can keep getting better.”

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: No clear answer for MCL36’s lack of porpoising in F1 test
Previous article

McLaren: No clear answer for MCL36’s lack of porpoising in F1 test
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alfa Romeo reveals new 2022 F1 C42 car livery Alfa Romeo launch
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo reveals new 2022 F1 C42 car livery

Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Barcelona February Testing Plus
Formula 1

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari to run four-day F1 test at Fiorano
Formula 1

Ferrari to run four-day F1 test at Fiorano

Ferrari could tweak its F1 2022 colours after launch
Formula 1

Ferrari could tweak its F1 2022 colours after launch

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus
Formula 1

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

Latest news

Sainz: "No clue" where Ferrari stands despite promising start in F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "No clue" where Ferrari stands despite promising start in F1 testing

McLaren: No clear answer for MCL36’s lack of porpoising in F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: No clear answer for MCL36’s lack of porpoising in F1 test

Alfa Romeo reveals new 2022 F1 C42 car livery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo reveals new 2022 F1 C42 car livery

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Plus

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
21 h
The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Plus

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Autosport takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive Plus

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety Plus

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

The new generation of Formula 1 cars have caused a stir in their first on-track action of 2022 in Barcelona testing this week. With a design change driven by a desire to boost overtaking, an old phenomenon has reared its head and raised concerns over safety

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Plus

The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Plus

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Plus

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Plus

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Autosport discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.