Subscribe
Previous / The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels Next / Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Russell: Verstappen "less aggressive" in F1 2023

Mercedes driver George Russell reckons Max Verstappen is racing “less aggressive than he’s ever been” in Formula 1 because of Red Bull’s 2023 pace advantage.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, talk in Parc Ferme

Verstappen is currently marching towards a third successive world title, with his 2023 successes so far featuring little in the way of the wheel-to-wheel scrapping that characterised his 2021 success over Lewis Hamilton and his early 2022 fights against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc

The Dutchman did mount a feisty defence against Carlos Sainz at the start of the recent Barcelona race, but that did not generate controversy after Verstappen kept enough of his car on track and Sainz felt “he defended well, ran me wide and did what he had to do”. 

Elsewhere in 2023, Verstappen caused surprise when he responded angrily to Russell’s minor contact early in the Baku sprint, calling the Briton "a d***head" during a post-race parc ferme exchange. 

All these developments follow Verstappen stating in late 2022 that he and fellow members of F1’s current younger generation “understand each other better” and suggesting that a perceived lack of understanding with Hamilton likely contributes to their repeated on-track clashes since the start of 2021.

Autosport put this to Russell a few days before the Spanish GP, with the question also regarding his relationships with other long-term rivals on the F1 grid, formed over a decade and more of battling in the junior categories and now at the top of global motorsport, as part of the younger generation currently Verstappen heads. 

“I think we all know each other pretty well,” Russell replied. “We know each other’s driving styles, we know the risks one another take.  

“I first raced against Max and Charles, and Esteban [Ocon] actually, in 2011.  

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, collides with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, collides with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“I actually raced against those guys before I ever raced against Alex [Albon] or Lando [Norris], which is a bit interesting considering the nationality differences.

“But, equally with Alex and Lando, [we] grew up in go-karting watching other races. So, I’d always be watching Alex racing in the age category above, or Lando in the category below.  

“We know each other and probably that does contribute towards how we race one another.  

“But, equally, when you’re battling for a championship you fight slightly differently and equally now Max is probably less aggressive than he’s ever been in the past, because he’s not in a position that he needs to be aggressive.  

“And he can lose a position and know that he’ll get it back later down the line.

Read Also:

“Whereas we’re probably in a bit more of a ‘do or die’ position now to get that one chance of victory throughout a season.” 

Intriguingly, when asked about the importance of trust established with racing fellow F1 drivers, Russell suggested there were “maybe three drivers on the grid who you wouldn’t feel comfortable going against”. 

“There’s a trust between most of the drivers,” he added. “I don’t think [those three unnamed racers] have the spatial awareness of others.

“So, actually you prefer fighting hard against the great drivers because you know that they’re going to be able to control their car better and place it in hard positions but not dangerous positions comparing with somebody who maybe isn’t at the same level as the best.”

shares
comments

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen vs Senna - wins, poles, podiums and more stats compared

Verstappen vs Senna - wins, poles, podiums and more stats compared

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Verstappen vs Senna - wins, poles, podiums and more stats compared Verstappen vs Senna - wins, poles, podiums and more stats compared

Red Bull: Marko's mobile phone moment shows Verstappen on "another level"

Red Bull: Marko's mobile phone moment shows Verstappen on "another level"

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Red Bull: Marko's mobile phone moment shows Verstappen on "another level" Red Bull: Marko's mobile phone moment shows Verstappen on "another level"

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Formula 1

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Red Bull warns of “race to the bottom” with salaries under F1 cost cap

Red Bull warns of “race to the bottom” with salaries under F1 cost cap

Formula 1

Red Bull warns of “race to the bottom” with salaries under F1 cost cap Red Bull warns of “race to the bottom” with salaries under F1 cost cap

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Latest news

Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

WEC WEC

Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

F1 will not manipulate championship to slow down Red Bull

F1 will not manipulate championship to slow down Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 will not manipulate championship to slow down Red Bull F1 will not manipulate championship to slow down Red Bull

Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti

Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti

IMSA IMSA

Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

F1 Formula 1

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe